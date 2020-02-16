VINCE NEIL Shares Photo Of His 'Beautiful Love' For Valentine's Day

MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil shared a photo of him with his longtime girlfriend, celebrity makeup artist and beauty educator Rain Hannah, for Valentine's Day. He wrote in an accompanying caption: "Happy Valentine's to my beautiful love @rainhannah"
Back in 2015, Vince and Rain, who is 20 years younger than him, took part in the ABC reality series "Celebrity Wife Swap". Also making an appearance on the program was Gunnar Nelson, half of the '90s rock band NELSON, which he formed with his twin brother, Matthew. "Celebrity Wife Swap" was a spin-off of the 2004 to 2010 version that had non-celebrities.
Neil, along with the rest of MÖTLEY CRÜE, is preparing to hit the road this summer as part of "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek will kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.
This past December, Vince told "Extra" that "there's a lot of sacrifice" involved in getting ready for a tour of this magnitude. "You have to do everything that you have to do — because from running around clubs to running around theaters to running around arenas to running around stadiums, there's a whole big difference," he said. "You've gotta be ready for it."
Earlier in the month, Neil made headlines when a video message he recorded for a superfan went viral.
