TED NUGENT Says He Is Taking Controversial Anti-Parasite Drug Ivermectin To Treat COVID-19

Ted Nugent says that he is being treated for COVID-19 by a group of doctors who made a video last July calling for the use of hydroxychloroquine to battle the novel coronavirus, despite warnings from public health experts.

In the video, a group of people wearing white lab coats calling themselves "America's Frontline Doctors" staged a press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. and made a number of dubious claims, including that "you don't need masks" to prevent spread of the coronavirus, and that studies showing hydroxychloroquine is ineffective for the treatment of COVID-19 are "fake science" sponsored by "fake pharma companies." According to Politifact, many of the doctors' claims contradicted recommendations from public health organizations and experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The video quickly went viral on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube before it was taken down for promoting misinformation.

Earlier today (Friday, April 23), Nugent took to his social media to give his fans an update on his health, four days after he announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I have an army of the greatest doctors," Ted said in a Facebook Live stream (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Remember those frontline doctors on the steps of the Capitol that were defying Fauci with facts and evidence and that the big techs Marxist punks banned from social media? Remember those doctors? Those are my doctors. They are the best doctors. They are the most experienced, knowledgable, caring, loving, Hippocratic Oath doctors. Thank you, Dennis. Thank you, Brian. Thank you, Paul. Thank you, Simone… Thank you, everybody at the University Of Texas Tyler Health Center. Boy, people are so wonderful."

Nugent went on to detail his clinical management of COVID-19, saying: "Do I look okay? I feel okay. Because I started taking hydroxychloroquine — a proven drug for 65 years, Fauci ass — and ivermectin, another proven drug. And the vitamin IV. And, of course, I always take zinc and vitamin D and vitamin C and magnesium and B12 — I've always done that. So I'm cocked, locked and ready to rock around the clock, doc. I'm feeling mighty good, okay?"

Hydroxychloroquine is the malaria drug pushed by then-president Donald Trump that proved ineffective against COVID-19. In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration issued a safety warning, saying the drugs could cause heart-rhythm problems and warning they should be used only in the hospital setting or in clinical trials.

Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat several neglected tropical diseases in humans is also used in veterinary medicine. According to The Washington Post, the Food and Drug Administration said at least three people were hospitalized in February after taking the veterinary formulation. It warned that high doses can cause allergic reactions, seizures, liver injury and even death.

In today's Facebook Live stream, Nugent once again perpetuated anti-COVID-19-vaccine conspiracy theories, saying: "The people that took the vaccine — you know, the unknown vaccine; the guinea pigs who took the unknown vaccine — that's good. That's your choice — your body, your choice. There's a fascinating concept — my body, my choice. But you know, those people that took the vaccine, they still got it. And then Fauci on Monday says if you get the vaccine, you don't have to wear a mask, but on Tuesday, if you get the vaccine, you do have to wear a mask. Now you don't have to wear a mask, now you should wear two masks, now you don't have to wear underpants.

"Fauci, what a prick," he continued. "What a lying scum, deceitful scam artist. Making all that money off of big pharma scamming. That's the scam. Big pharm, scam. Fauci, scam. CDC, scam. FDA, scam. USDA, scam. FBI, scam. ATF, scam. WHO, the enemy."

The 72-year-old pro-gun activist revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a video on Monday (April 19), saying that he had never felt so sick in his entire life. He also said many people had warned him against announcing his diagnosis.

The outspoken conservative rocker, a staunch Trump supporter, previously referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" America's 45th president. "It's not a real pandemic and that's not a real vaccine, I'm sorry," he argued in a video posted on Christmas.

In the past, Nugent had repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated. He had also mocked people who wear face masks, despite that both the CDC and World Health Organization have urged their universal use.

When Nugent first revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis, he described having a "stuffed up head," body aches and that he "literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days." "I thought I was dying," he said. He also used racist language to refer to the virus, calling it the "Chinese shit," and reiterated his previous stance that he wouldn't be getting the vaccine because he claimed — falsely — that "nobody knows what's in it."

