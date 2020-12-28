TED NUGENT Says He 'Ain't Taking No Vaccine', Dismisses 'Scamming Pandemic'

Ted Nugent says that he will refuse to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

The outspoken conservative rocker, who has previously railed against pharmaceutical companies and their development of the vaccine, made his feelings known during a December 25 live video on his official Facebook page.

Describing 2020 as a "royal clusterfuck of a year," Nugent stated about the prospect of vaccine requirements, as well as mask mandates: "We don't earmark a safety net during a scamming pandemic. It's not a real pandemic, and that's not a real vaccine. I'm sorry. I ain't taking no vaccine. You come at me with a needle, and I will be in fear of my life, and you know what I'll do if you come at me with a needle. 'Hi, I'm from the government. This needle is good for you.' Fuck you!"

This is not the first time that Nugent has offered his thoughts on a potential coronavirus vaccine. In late November, he shared a meme of what Homer Simpson would look like in "real life" along with the caption: "First person received the new vaccine… He said he feels great." Ted wrote in an accompanying message: "Hey soulless tyranical bureaucrat punkass power abusing assholes come at me with a needle and I will take it out of your hands and shove it up your ass. Any questions? Dial 1-800numbnut and Michael Moore will explain how personal hygiene is overrated. Fuck you and your bullshit vaccine."

This past August, Nugent repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggested the official death count from the coronavirus was inflated.

"Here's what the guitar player wants," he said. "I wanna see a list of dead Americans, January, February, March, April, May, June, July of 2017. I wanna see a list of dead Americans, those months, for 2018. Of any deaths — all deaths. 'Cause that's what they're doing. You can get stabbed to death by a paroled murderer, and they'll claim you died of the communist Chinese virus. We've heard it from the doctors. We've heard it from health departments who were told, 'You can't say he died of a heart attack. You've gotta put COVID-19.'

"I wanna the list of dead Americans for the last five years, for the first six months of each year, and compare it to how many are dying this year," he continued. "And I have one big battle cry that resonates across this country: bullshit. They are lying. The CDC? Liars. The FBI? Liars. USDA? Liars. The Bureau Of Land Management? Liars. The USDA? Liars. You cannot trust any of the government's alphabet bureaucracies. They are entrenched in that deep state leftover Democrat, lying, scamming gang. And until Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and Lois Lerner and Susan Rice and Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder are in jail, America will not trust the United States government. You can write that down. You can transcribe what I just said and call me a radical, and you'd be correct. Because I'm radical for justice, and I'm not seeing it."

As of Monday morning, almost 2 million Americans have received the first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 10 million doses have been distributed to states, the CDC reports.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the Trump administration's Coronavirus Task Force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the country will need to reach a 80-85% rate immunity to achieve so-called herd immunity.



