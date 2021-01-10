SEBASTIAN BACH Takes Swipe At CHRIS JERICHO Over Capitol Hill Attack

Sebastian Bach has once again taken a swipe at Chris Jericho, suggesting that the FOZZY singer and wrestling superstar bears some responsibility for the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

After writer and comedian Tony Posnanski tweeted that all supporters of President Donald Trump, including those who voted for Trump, donated to Trump, and wore any "MAGA" merchandise "are to blame for what happened at the Capitol," Bach chimed in: This includes wrestlers".

Last Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, vandalized the building and assaulted police officers. One woman was fatally shot by police and three people died of apparent medical emergencies. A Capitol police officer died after responding to the mob.

Many top political figures have accused Trump of personally inciting the attack by repeatedly intimating that his followers should take action.

Jericho, who was born in Manhasset, New York before his family moved to Canada (he currently resides in Florida), reportedly donated thousands of dollars to Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

Last November, Jericho received criticism for claiming that he isn't "a political person" despite it being known that he was donating money to Trump.

This is not the first time Bach has called out Jericho on social media. Last July, Bach accused Jericho of using pre-recorded vocal tracks during the band's live performances. Jericho challenged Bach to a "singoff" with "no effects, no tuning, no bullshit" in response to Sebastian's allegation. "Bas is a great singer...but I'm better," Chris wrote on Twitter." The wrestler-turned-vocalist added: "I've never mimed anything ever! I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I've been a fan & a defender of u since day one...but don't u ever question my rock abilities!" Bach fired back: " You're full of s*** bro. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll. Check your texts set up The Sing-Off I am ready when you are".

Bach has frequently criticized Trump's policies in interviews and on Twitter. Six months ago, he told Esquire that he missed "smarts" in the White House. "I can't watch footage of JFK from 1962," he said. "I can't even watch that shit because I'll cry. Because motherfucker is so cool and so smart and hates racism. And then we have this fucking jackass. And it's just not fair to the country. I put Barack Obama in the same category. When I watch him speak, it rips my heart out because he makes you feel safe."

On Wednesday, Bach also called out Ace Frehley and Tim "Ripper" Owens over their support for America's 45th president in the wake of the Capitol mob attack.

