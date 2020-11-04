FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO Wonders Why We Still Have To Wait To Find Out Who Next President Is, Gets Roasted On Twitter

FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho has publicly questioned why we have to wait a day or longer after the polls closing on Election Day to find out who the next president of the United States will be.
Since more people than ever are voting by mail this year due to the pandemic, mail ballots take longer to count than ballots cast at polling places. But because each state has its own rules for how votes are counted and reported, some will report results sooner than others.
Donald Trump prematurely declared himself the winner in the hours after Election Day, despite the millions of votes that had yet to be counted.
Late Tuesday night, Jericho, who was born in Manhasset, New York before his family moved to Canada (he currently resides in Florida), took to his Twitter to write: "Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the the presidential race?"
As one could have expected, his comments were quickly met with rebukes, including from several people who pointed out that Jericho apparently donated at least $3,000 to Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.
Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the remaining key states that have not yet been called for Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden as of mid-morning Wednesday.
So far, Biden holds 238 electoral votes and Trump has 213. The winner needs 270. Biden needs to secure an additional 32 electoral college votes; Trump, 57.
In 2000, a recount of votes in Florida in the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore lasted for weeks. The winner of the state and election was not decided until December 12 of that year after a 5–4 Supreme Court decision in favor of Bush.
Bro who do you think your fooling? pic.twitter.com/4VBaoo5NPF
— Depressed mess (@LucyTheLoki) November 4, 2020
Not a political person? Could have fooled me. pic.twitter.com/AG3jnQi9xr
— Tuggernaught (@tugboatthomson) November 4, 2020
Just bc he supports him doesn’t mean he’s political. Has he ever talked politics, does he have a political background. Like, I hate golf. I think it’s stupid n shouldn’t be considered a sport but I’ll play the shout out of mini golf lol
— mike bonner (@Da_OG_BonBon) November 4, 2020
"I'm not a political person" *donates $3000 to trump* and I'm not a fat person either.
— Ilovelampstill198 (@Ilovelampstill1) November 4, 2020
"I'm not a political person"
*gladly hands over $3K to the guy responsible for the deaths of over 233,000 people
Okay, Christopher. Whatever you say.
— Sass Transit (@HarleyTraister) November 4, 2020
Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have had a pandemic for..2 days...5 days...10 months...and it would impact the presidential election?
— André Segers (@AndreSegers) November 4, 2020
you realize that Pennsylvania's governor wanted to start counting as votes came in, but it was the Republicans who went to court to stop that from happening right?https://t.co/q0SJbdjFzN
— flatbushnyc (@FlatbushNYC_USA) November 4, 2020
He is Canadian....
— W. S. Fletcher (@WoodySFletcher) November 4, 2020
Bruh...
Of the past five presidential elections, only 2008 was called at that time, when California’s projected win for Barack Obama put him past the 270 electoral vote threshold. In 2012 and 2016, the winners were projected in the overnight EST hourshttps://t.co/Z2WyWtAduX pic.twitter.com/KHIpqjyZ9P
— Feral Finnx ???️ (@Finkelmeister) November 4, 2020
Took 36 days to determine who won Bush vs Gore
— Paul (@paultguitarist) November 4, 2020
Its almost as if the Democratic candidate wasn't the one telling his supporters that voting by mail was fraud. Its becoming increasingly harder to run this country with so many fucking idiots.
— Adam Smith (@AdamSmith920) November 4, 2020
It's not the first time ever. This has happened before, in fact most elections take a day or two before the final tally is announced.
Also maybe you haven't noticed the lack of crowds but there's kind of an unprecedented viral pandemic messing with things.
— Ryan Hartman (@VladimirGluten) November 4, 2020
The delay was Republicans wanting mail in votes in many states to not start being counted until election is over.
— PopVinyls.com (@PopVinyls) November 4, 2020
"First time ever"????? Delete this, Chris. You're out of your element.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) November 4, 2020
No. It’s not strange. The race is close. There are more votes to count. We are still dealing with Covid. Our president is stirring the pot unfairly. Let the votes be counted. This is a fair election.
— TimeForChange (@jontime4change) November 4, 2020
