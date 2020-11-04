FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO Wonders Why We Still Have To Wait To Find Out Who Next President Is, Gets Roasted On Twitter

FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho has publicly questioned why we have to wait a day or longer after the polls closing on Election Day to find out who the next president of the United States will be.

Since more people than ever are voting by mail this year due to the pandemic, mail ballots take longer to count than ballots cast at polling places. But because each state has its own rules for how votes are counted and reported, some will report results sooner than others.

Donald Trump prematurely declared himself the winner in the hours after Election Day, despite the millions of votes that had yet to be counted.

Late Tuesday night, Jericho, who was born in Manhasset, New York before his family moved to Canada (he currently resides in Florida), took to his Twitter to write: "Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the the presidential race?"

As one could have expected, his comments were quickly met with rebukes, including from several people who pointed out that Jericho apparently donated at least $3,000 to Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the remaining key states that have not yet been called for Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden as of mid-morning Wednesday.

So far, Biden holds 238 electoral votes and Trump has 213. The winner needs 270. Biden needs to secure an additional 32 electoral college votes; Trump, 57.

In 2000, a recount of votes in Florida in the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore lasted for weeks. The winner of the state and election was not decided until December 12 of that year after a 5–4 Supreme Court decision in favor of Bush.

