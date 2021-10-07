MICHAEL SWEET Takes Issue With TED NUGENT's Comments About Vaccinated People: 'I'm No Sheep'

STRYPER's Michael Sweet has taken issue with Ted Nugent's characterization of vaccinated people as "stupid".

Last Friday (October 1), Nugent appeared on "Off The Record" where he once again said that he won't take the COVID-19 vaccine because the shots that are available in the United States were developed in less than a year are probably fake.

"It's not a vaccine," he said. "It's an experimental shot. Now the FDA was forced to authorize it recently, but they were jabbing people with an experimental shot right up until that fake authorization.

"I don't believe it's a vaccine," he reiterated. "Most of America doesn't believe it's a vaccine. The only ones that are taking it are either gullible or being forced because they're gonna lose their job, lose their life and lose their livelihood."

Asked what he would say to the people who believe it's a worthwhile vaccine and it's saving lives, Ted — who spoke openly about his battle with COVID-19 six months ago — said: "I appreciate the opportunity to speak to the people that went ahead and got the jab. I speak their language. I will speak to them thusly: Baaaaaah," he said, imitating a sheep. "Baaaaaah. Baaaaaah. Baaaaaah. They understand that."

When senior Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick asked Nugent point blank if he believes that the millions of people who got the shot are "just stupid," Ted replied: "Yup."

After BLABBERMOUTH.NET published a story about Nugent's comments, Sweet took to social media to share a link to the article, and he included the following message: "Well, I'm vaccinated and for those of you who know me, I'm no 'sheep' ;-) I got vaccinated because I wanted to, NOT because someone told me to or convinced me to do it.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again - more middle ground folks. Stop with the far left and far right mentality," he continued. "There's right and wrong on both sides. There's ignorance and brilliance on both sides. There's also nothing wrong with people trying to do the right thing to make this world a safer place. That's honorable.

"How do you continue to have any fan base when you're calling the majority of them 'stupid'? Something that I'll never understand…"

More than 55% of the nation's population are currently fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while more than 64% have received at least one shot, according to data from the CDC.

More than 700,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S.

In April, Nugent talked about the darkest days of his battle with COVID-19, saying that he had "never been so scared" in his entire life. The 72-year-old pro-gun activist, who had previously claimed the virus was "not a real pandemic," said: "It was really scary. I didn't think I was gonna make it. I literally couldn't function for about 20 hours, and then they came and they rescued me… The six-foot-two, 225-pound headache [this time] was like nothing I have ever experienced. I mean, from my tip of my toes to the top of my hair, I literally was dizzy and weak and struggled to get up to go to the bathroom. And I would lay in the bathtub a couple of times a day with the water as hot as I could take it just to divert."

Ted also said that he was being treated for COVID-19 by a group of doctors who made a video last year calling for the use of hydroxychloroquine to battle the novel coronavirus, despite warnings from public health experts. Nugent went on to detail his clinical management of COVID-19, saying he was taking hydroxychloroquine, "a proven drug for 65 years," as well as ivermectin, "another proven drug."

In the past, Nugent, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, had referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" America's 45th president. He had also repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

