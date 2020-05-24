JOHN CORABI Says He Was Disrespected And Called 'A Snowflake Liberal' By An 'Opinionated, Arrogant Motherf**ker'

May 24, 2020 0 Comments

John Corabi had an unpleasant encounter with an apparent Donald Trump supporter earlier today, resulting in the two coming to near blows.

The 61-year-old former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer, who lives in Nashville, wrote about the experience in a Facebook post.

He said: "Ok....going to vent a second. I went to grocery store today wearing my mask... Sausage.....check Hot Dog buns.....check On my way out the store I bought a TIME magazine dedicated to the last President Obama and his tenure...At which point a fucking opinionated, arrogant MOTHER FUCKER, took my magazine and threw it on the ground and proceeded to tell me...'I'm The Problem With America'.....I asked him what the fuck his problem was, and he commented 'I'm the problem, I'm a snowflake liberal, buying into the media bullshit, wearing my mask, and buying that garbage about the idiot that ruined our country....So after his tirade, I calmly stated I'd beat his fucking ass for touching my shit and insulting me...What a fucking idiot!!!! You want me to respect your fucking choices...Then MOTHER FUCKER respect mine....Gloves off mother fucker!!! Let's go...have a nice Memorial Day asshole.."

Earlier in the month, Corabi made BLABBERMOUTH.NET headlines when he reacted to photos that went viral of a dozen people walking through downtown Raleigh, North Carolina with weapons and flags. The pictures, which were taken on May 9 by The News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long, featured the protesters ordering sandwiches from a Subway shop. One was carrying an AT4 rocket launcher, with a sticker saying "inert" on it, slung over his back. The man also had two pistols in holsters on his waist.

In April, Corabi slammed people who have been protesting around the U.S. to urge governors to relax the strict rules on commerce, work and daily life that health officials have said are necessary to save lives.

Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

