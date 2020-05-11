Ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI Reacts To Photos Of Armed Demonstrators At Sandwich Shop: 'This Is Insane'

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi has reacted to photos that went viral over the weekend of a dozen people walking through downtown Raleigh, North Carolina with weapons and flags.

The pictures, which were taken on Saturday (May 9) by The News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long, feature the protesters ordering sandwiches from a Subway shop. One is carrying an AT4 rocket launcher, with a sticker saying "inert" on it, slung over his back. The man also has two pistols in holsters on his waist.

Earlier today, Corabi shared some of the photos via Facebook and included the following message: "WTF is going on in America right now...? These are photos from a Subway sandwich shop in Raleigh, N.C....Apparently, this helps keep you virus free...This is in my opinion INSANE!!!! But they will be ready for the SNIPER MONKEYS that are on the heels of the murder hornets....Jesus people...Fucking settle down!!!!"

Last month, Corabi slammed people who have been protesting around the U.S. to urge governors to relax the strict rules on commerce, work and daily life that health officials have said are necessary to save lives.

In the last few weeks, a number of protests were held by conservative groups who oppose the closures of businesses, parks and schools put in place to help slow the spread of the virus. Some protesters have said that they view the closures as an infringement on their freedom claimed coronavirus fears have been overblown and that social distancing is not needed.

"If you want to go back to work, then sign a disclaimer and go back to work," Corabi wrote on social media. "But if you get sick, and start whining like a little bitch,...TOO BAD!!!! Take your sick ass and self isolate with your FAMILY, you get NOTHING!

"I lost gigs too. I'm out of work too, I'm losing much needed money as well. I can't get unemployment, or stimulus checks cause my government thinks I make too much money! Fuck that!!! I have bills too, and I can't work!!! So the longer you sit in a crowd saying you want your FREEDOM back, you could be possibly TAKING OTHER PEOPLES FREEDOM AWAY!!!!"

More than four million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 284,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

