Ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI Condemns Riots Over GEORGE FLOYD Death, Calls For End To Needless Destruction

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi has called the death of George Floyd "inhumane" and "criminal," but condemned the "disgusting" destruction and violence that broke out across the country on Saturday night.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on Monday (May 25) as Minneapolis police arrested him outside a convenience store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. The 46-year-old was seen on a bystander's video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, Floyd is heard pleading with officers, "I cannot breathe... Don't kill me," while the officers ignore his pleas. He eventually stops talking and moving. Video of the killing sparked riots and outrage across the country.

Late Saturday night (May 30), Corabi took to his Facebook page to write: "Ok...I'm probably going to piss off a few of you here. But, I have to say what happened to George Floyd is Un American, Un Christian, Inhumane, and CRIMINAL...those police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law immediately!! But, these protests we're witnessing are disgusting!!! Some are there for peaceful protests, but I'm seeing asshats hanging out of cars drinking beer, people stealing/looting shit, burning someone else's property to the ground to make a point??? No....you're not making a fucking point you're there for the 'party'....You're ruining the memory of George Floyd.

"It IS a fucking party to a lot of these idiots. Now, it's you're constitutional right to protest, indecency and injustice, and that's what my Father, and Grandfathers went to War for. To protect those freedoms and rights. But for FUCKS SAKE, do not think it's right to burn shit, or take advantage of those rights!!!! I have family members and friends that served and DIED for those rights, and destroying other people's property isn't in that equation..."

The 61-year-old Corabi, who lives in Nashville, continued: "Love him or hate him it makes me respect that fact that Colin Kaepernick (insert your insults here) used his 'celebrity' to try and make the same point, and lost EVERYTHING for it....And I bet a lot of you burning shit, were the same keyboard warriors that chastised him for taking a knee...At least he didn't do it on someone's NECK...And I might add, he lost his JOB, yet still continues to donate millions of dollars to people in need...You FORGET he was a 29 year old KID trying to make a peaceful point..

"I didn't have the 'honor' to serve my country but my Grandfathers served in WWI, and WWII, my father served in the Korean War, and they may not have appreciated protests, but they respected ALL OF THEM! Except what we're seeing now, and the riots when MLK [Martin Luther King Jr.] was assassinated.

"I saw the peaceful million man march in Washington. (I did miss Forrest Gumps speech) I was there for a school trip.

"My Father didn't dig the hippy Vietnam war protests, but he said always,...'That's why we go to war, to protect every AMERICANS right to FREE SPEECH, and the right to protest....We may not LIKE what they're doing, but respect it.' And I for one have much more respect for the 29 year old Kaepernick then the fucktards I'm seeing on the TV..."

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick famously kneeled during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality. He hasn't been able to land an NFL job since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in early 2017,

In 2018, Nike ran a controversial ad campaign featuring Kaepernick, with the tagline: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Earlier in the month, Corabi made BLABBERMOUTH.NET headlines when he reacted to photos that went viral of a dozen people walking through downtown Raleigh, North Carolina with weapons and flags. The pictures, which were taken on May 9 by The News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long, featured the protesters ordering sandwiches from a Subway shop. One was carrying an AT4 rocket launcher, with a sticker saying "inert" on it, slung over his back. The man also had two pistols in holsters on his waist.

In April, Corabi slammed people who have been protesting around the U.S. to urge governors to relax the strict rules on commerce, work and daily life that health officials have said are necessary to save lives.

Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

