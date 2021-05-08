ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS To Host 'America Salutes You: Guitar Legends 4' On AXS TV

May 8, 2021 0 Comments

AXS TV celebrates America's brave servicemen and women with a star-studded night of music in the 2020 concert event "America Salutes You: Guitar Legends 4" on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, as part of the network's "Saturday Stack: Guitar Legends" lineup. This marks the fourth consecutive year that AXS TV has aired the event organized by America Salutes You, a non-profit foundation dedicated to the mental health and wellness of America's veterans and first-responders and specializing in benefit concerts for active military, veterans, first-responders, and their families. The night's charitable recipients include the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, TAPS, CreatiVets and Veterans Service Foundation, among others.

"Guitar Legends 4" is once again hosted by six-string mastermind and ZZ TOP co-founder Billy Gibbons, who — along with his all-star band — anchors the proceedings from the FOO FIGHTERS' Studio 606 in Los Angeles. Joining Gibbons virtually from locations across the country spanning from California to New York, and Nashville to Miami, is an impressive roster of seasoned pickers and performers who generously donated their time. These include beloved chart-topper Kenny Loggins; BEACH BOYS legend Mike Love; country music titans BIG & RICH; acclaimed bluesman Keb' Mo'; family duo BROTHERS OSBORNE; celebrity siblings Michael and Kevin Bacon, better known as THE BACON BROTHERS; Latin legacy Julio Iglesias Jr.; Grammy-winning spouses Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks; country standout Ashley McBryde; Canadian sensation Lindsay Ell; and roots rock quartet LARKIN POE.

Airing immediately after "America Salutes You: Guitar Legends 4" is a special encore broadcast of "AXS TV Presents: A Conversation With Jon Bon Jovi" at 10:30 p.m. ET, an intimate interview where the BON JOVI frontman discusses his life, career, and the band's latest album "2020"; followed by "On A Night Like This – Bon Jovi 2020" at 11 p.m. ET, which blends candid backstage footage with insightful sit-downs as it captures the band performing their 2020 album in its entirety for the first time ever during a closed set in Nashville.

