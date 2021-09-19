ZZ TOP Warns Fans About Counterfeit DUSTY HILL Merchandise

ZZ TOP has warned fans about counterfeit merchandise being sold online purporting to celebrate the memory of the band's late bassist, Dusty Hill.

The 72-year-old Hill died on July 28 in his sleep at his Houston, Texas home. ZZ TOP has continued playing shows since Hill's death, with the group's longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis taking over on bass. According to the band, Francis will continue to play with ZZ TOP for the foreseeable future.

On Friday (September 17), ZZ TOP released the following statement via its social media: "ZZ TOP, its representatives, and the family of Dusty Hill have become aware of unauthorized merchandise being sold on the internet purporting to celebrate the memory of Dusty Hill ('RIP Dusty,' 'Thank you, Dusty' etc.). Please be aware that neither the band nor Dusty's family has approved the sale of any merchandise or promotions connected to Dusty.

"It is sad and unfortunate that many people are trying to 'cash in' on Dusty's untimely death. Please know that no monies generated by these bogus goods are paid to the band or to Dusty's family.

"It is our hope that all of you who cherish Dusty's memory and love this band will honor Dusty by refraining to purchase any of these bootlegged goods. We further hope that you will inform others of this inappropriate and illegal behavior.

"Please know that ZZ TOP will pursue all available remedies to put a stop to the sale of unauthorized merchandise relating to Dusty Hill or ZZ TOP. We are saddened by our loss, and will protect Dusty and ourselves to the fullest extent of the law.

"We appreciate all our fans and hope you will work with us to prevent this outrageous and illegal conduct."

ZZ TOP played its first show following Hill's death on July 30 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Francis made his live debut with ZZ TOP on July 23 at the Village Commons in New Lenox, Illinois after Hill was forced to return to Texas to address a hip issue.

ZZ TOP kicked off its latest tour in July in Manchester, Iowa. When the band announced the trek — dubbed "A Celebration With ZZ Top", Hill commented: "They shut the door right after our 50th-anniversary tour and now it's back open. We're excited to get out there and play our music for everybody."

Hill joined ZZ TOP a year after its formation in 1969.

