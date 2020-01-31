ZZ TOP To Begin Work On New Studio Album

January 31, 2020 0 Comments

ZZ TOP To Begin Work On New Studio Album

ZZ TOP is preparing to enter the studio to begin work on its sixteenth studio album. The follow-up to 2012's "La Futura" will once again be produced by Rick Rubin, who has previously worked with everyone from Adele, Kanye West and Justin Timberlake to METALLICA, AC/DC and Johnny Cash.

"It's called Foam Box Recordings, where we get to gather and try out a few new things," Billy Gibbons told Express.co.uk. "In fact, I was just on the phone just yesterday with the noted producer Mr. Rick Rubin. Rick's got a few ideas that he threw into the mix. He's raring to get us back in the room. He likes to work on the West Coast, so it's between Texas and California where we dream this stuff up."

He added: "So it'll be coming up, probably in the next few months, I hope. It's a bit premature for a proper announcement, but it'll be forthcoming, yeah."

A documentary covering ZZ TOP's 50 years together, "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas", will be released on February 28 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally. Produced by the award-winning Banger Films ("Super Duper Alice Cooper"; Peabody/international Emmy award-winning Netflix series "Hip-Hop Evolution"), the film originally premiered at a sold-out showing at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood last year and experienced a successful 10-week theatrical run via 150 screens nationally. The film traces ZZ TOP's rich legacy, from their bar gig beginnings to their defining MTV era and meteoric rise to fame. In addition to interviews with the band members, the disc features conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Joshua Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE), as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Shot exclusively for this film, an intimate ZZ TOP performance at the historic Gruene Hall — the oldest dance hall in Texas — is intercut throughout the documentary.

"I think even our most steadfast fans will find themselves surprised by what they learn about those men behind the beards and cheap sunglasses," Gibbons said of "That Little Ol' Band From Texas". "There we are, up there on the silver screen and it's something we're delighted to share with fans of all stripes."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).