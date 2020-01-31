ZZ TOP To Begin Work On New Studio Album

ZZ TOP is preparing to enter the studio to begin work on its sixteenth studio album. The follow-up to 2012's "La Futura" will once again be produced by Rick Rubin, who has previously worked with everyone from Adele, Kanye West and Justin Timberlake to METALLICA, AC/DC and Johnny Cash.

"It's called Foam Box Recordings, where we get to gather and try out a few new things," Billy Gibbons told Express.co.uk. "In fact, I was just on the phone just yesterday with the noted producer Mr. Rick Rubin. Rick's got a few ideas that he threw into the mix. He's raring to get us back in the room. He likes to work on the West Coast, so it's between Texas and California where we dream this stuff up."

He added: "So it'll be coming up, probably in the next few months, I hope. It's a bit premature for a proper announcement, but it'll be forthcoming, yeah."

A documentary covering ZZ TOP's 50 years together, "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas", will be released on February 28 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally. Produced by the award-winning Banger Films ("Super Duper Alice Cooper"; Peabody/international Emmy award-winning Netflix series "Hip-Hop Evolution"), the film originally premiered at a sold-out showing at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood last year and experienced a successful 10-week theatrical run via 150 screens nationally. The film traces ZZ TOP's rich legacy, from their bar gig beginnings to their defining MTV era and meteoric rise to fame. In addition to interviews with the band members, the disc features conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Joshua Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE), as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Shot exclusively for this film, an intimate ZZ TOP performance at the historic Gruene Hall — the oldest dance hall in Texas — is intercut throughout the documentary.

"I think even our most steadfast fans will find themselves surprised by what they learn about those men behind the beards and cheap sunglasses," Gibbons said of "That Little Ol' Band From Texas". "There we are, up there on the silver screen and it's something we're delighted to share with fans of all stripes."