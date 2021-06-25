ZZ TOP Announces Massive 2021-2022 North American Tour

After a sixteen-month hiatus, necessitated by the worldwide pandemic, ZZ TOP has announced it is going back out on tour, with dates starting next month in Iowa, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.
The band's last in-person performance took place at the San Antonio Stock Show And Rodeo on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Then came an unprecedented layover for band members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard who marked ZZ TOP's Golden Anniversary last year. They are collectively ecstatic at the prospect of the resumption of touring.
Hill commented: "They shut the door right after our 50th anniversary tour and now it's back open. We're excited to get out there and play our music for everybody." Beard remarked: "To say we're looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century." Gibbons had the last word, exclaiming: "ZZ is coming on strong. Let's get it…!"
The tour, dubbed "A Celebration With ZZ Top", continues in August with dates in the South, Midwest and Far West. Fall finds the legendary trio, who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by Keith Richards of THE ROLLING STONES, playing dates in the East, South and in their native Texas. A residency at The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas that had been postponed from last year is now set to start in early October. Looking ahead to 2022, a coast-to-coast Canadian tour has been announced for April and May.
Confirmed ZZ TOP tour dates:
2021
Jul. 16 - Manchester, IA - Delaware County Fair
Jul. 17 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Jul. 18 - Louisville, KY - Waterfront Park
Jul. 21 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
Jul. 23 - New Lenox, IL - Village Commons
Jul. 24 - Goshen, IN - Elkhart County 4-H Fair
Jul. 25 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
Jul. 28 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Jul. 30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Jul. 31 - Valdosta, GA - Wild Adventures
Aug. 01 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 03 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater
Aug. 04 - Alexandria, LA - Rapides Paris Coliseum
Aug. 06 - Camdenton, MO - Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 - Washington, MO - Washington Town & Country Fair
Aug. 08 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground
Aug. 12 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
Aug. 14 - Reno, NV - Reno Ballroom - Silver Legacy Casino
Aug. 15 - Grande Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino
Aug. 17 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
Aug. 19 - Maryville, WA - Tulalip Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Lewiston, ID - Clearwater River Casino
Aug. 21 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
Sep. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – Henry Maier Festival Park
Sep. 12 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Sep. 14 - Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sep. 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Sep. 17 - Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cover at Harrah's Casino
Sep. 18 - Pryor, OK - Born & Raised Festival
Sep. 19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
Sep. 21 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
Sep. 22 - Doswell, VA - Meadow Event Park
Sep. 23 - Frederick, MD - Frederick Fairgrounds
Sep. 25 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond
Sep. 26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sep. 28 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sep. 30 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium @ The Macon Centreplex
Oct. 01 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena
Oct. 02 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget
Oct. 04 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Oct. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 09 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 10 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
Oct. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Nov. 06 - Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater
Nov. 09 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Nov. 11 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock International
Nov. 13 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Nov. 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Nov. 16 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater
Nov. 20 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College
Nov. 21- Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov. 23 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
Nov. 27 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center
Nov. 28 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center
Dec. 03 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort and Hotel
Dec. 04 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium
Dec. 05 - Wichita Falls, TX - Memorial Auditorium
Dec. 07 - Abilene, TX - Taylor County Coliseum
Dec. 11 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
Dec. 12 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
2022
Apr. 23 - Abborsford, BC - Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre
Apr. 24 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagen Events Centre
Apr. 26 - Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre
Apr. 27 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
Apr. 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Center
Apr. 30 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino
May 03 - Brandon, MB - Keystone Centre
May 04 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
May 08 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
May 10 - Halifax, NS - Halifax Scotiabank Centre
May 13 - St. John's, NL - Mile One Centre
May 14 - St. John's, NL - Mile One Centre
A documentary covering ZZ TOP's 50 years together, "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas", was released in February 2020 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally. Produced by the award-winning Banger Films ("Super Duper Alice Cooper"; Peabody/international Emmy award-winning Netflix series "Hip-Hop Evolution"), the film originally premiered at a sold-out showing at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood in 2019 and experienced a successful 10-week theatrical run via 150 screens nationally. The film traces ZZ TOP's rich legacy, from their bar gig beginnings to their defining MTV era and meteoric rise to fame. In addition to interviews with the band members, the disc features conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Joshua Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE), as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Shot exclusively for this film, an intimate ZZ TOP performance at the historic Gruene Hall — the oldest dance hall in Texas — is intercut throughout the documentary.