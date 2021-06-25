ZZ TOP Announces Massive 2021-2022 North American Tour

After a sixteen-month hiatus, necessitated by the worldwide pandemic, ZZ TOP has announced it is going back out on tour, with dates starting next month in Iowa, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

The band's last in-person performance took place at the San Antonio Stock Show And Rodeo on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Then came an unprecedented layover for band members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard who marked ZZ TOP's Golden Anniversary last year. They are collectively ecstatic at the prospect of the resumption of touring.

Hill commented: "They shut the door right after our 50th anniversary tour and now it's back open. We're excited to get out there and play our music for everybody." Beard remarked: "To say we're looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century." Gibbons had the last word, exclaiming: "ZZ is coming on strong. Let's get it…!"

The tour, dubbed "A Celebration With ZZ Top", continues in August with dates in the South, Midwest and Far West. Fall finds the legendary trio, who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by Keith Richards of THE ROLLING STONES, playing dates in the East, South and in their native Texas. A residency at The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas that had been postponed from last year is now set to start in early October. Looking ahead to 2022, a coast-to-coast Canadian tour has been announced for April and May.

Confirmed ZZ TOP tour dates:

2021

Jul. 16 - Manchester, IA - Delaware County Fair

Jul. 17 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Jul. 18 - Louisville, KY - Waterfront Park

Jul. 21 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Jul. 23 - New Lenox, IL - Village Commons

Jul. 24 - Goshen, IN - Elkhart County 4-H Fair

Jul. 25 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

Jul. 28 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Jul. 30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Jul. 31 - Valdosta, GA - Wild Adventures

Aug. 01 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 03 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 04 - Alexandria, LA - Rapides Paris Coliseum

Aug. 06 - Camdenton, MO - Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 - Washington, MO - Washington Town & Country Fair

Aug. 08 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 12 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

Aug. 14 - Reno, NV - Reno Ballroom - Silver Legacy Casino

Aug. 15 - Grande Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino

Aug. 17 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Maryville, WA - Tulalip Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Lewiston, ID - Clearwater River Casino

Aug. 21 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

Sep. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – Henry Maier Festival Park

Sep. 12 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Sep. 14 - Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sep. 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Sep. 17 - Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cover at Harrah's Casino

Sep. 18 - Pryor, OK - Born & Raised Festival

Sep. 19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 21 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

Sep. 22 - Doswell, VA - Meadow Event Park

Sep. 23 - Frederick, MD - Frederick Fairgrounds

Sep. 25 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond

Sep. 26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sep. 28 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sep. 30 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium @ The Macon Centreplex

Oct. 01 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena

Oct. 02 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget

Oct. 04 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Oct. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 09 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 10 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

Oct. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Nov. 06 - Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater

Nov. 09 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov. 11 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock International

Nov. 13 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Nov. 16 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater

Nov. 20 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College

Nov. 21- Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

Nov. 23 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

Nov. 27 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center

Nov. 28 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center

Dec. 03 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort and Hotel

Dec. 04 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 05 - Wichita Falls, TX - Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 07 - Abilene, TX - Taylor County Coliseum

Dec. 11 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Dec. 12 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

2022

Apr. 23 - Abborsford, BC - Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre

Apr. 24 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagen Events Centre

Apr. 26 - Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre

Apr. 27 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

Apr. 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Center

Apr. 30 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

May 03 - Brandon, MB - Keystone Centre

May 04 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

May 08 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

May 10 - Halifax, NS - Halifax Scotiabank Centre

May 13 - St. John's, NL - Mile One Centre

May 14 - St. John's, NL - Mile One Centre

A documentary covering ZZ TOP's 50 years together, "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas", was released in February 2020 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally. Produced by the award-winning Banger Films ("Super Duper Alice Cooper"; Peabody/international Emmy award-winning Netflix series "Hip-Hop Evolution"), the film originally premiered at a sold-out showing at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood in 2019 and experienced a successful 10-week theatrical run via 150 screens nationally. The film traces ZZ TOP's rich legacy, from their bar gig beginnings to their defining MTV era and meteoric rise to fame. In addition to interviews with the band members, the disc features conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Joshua Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE), as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Shot exclusively for this film, an intimate ZZ TOP performance at the historic Gruene Hall — the oldest dance hall in Texas — is intercut throughout the documentary.