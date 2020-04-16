ZAKK WYLDE's Son SABBATH Donates Hair To Children In Need

Zakk Wylde's son Sabbath has donated his hair to Children With Hair Loss.

Children With Hair Loss is a nonprofit organization with the goal of providing human hair replacements to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss.

According to the organization's web site, children and young adults facing medically induced hair loss are provided with hair at no cost.

Since Children With Hair Loss began operation in 2000, it has donated over 5,000 hair replacement and care kits.

Zakk's wife and Sabbath's mother, Barbaranne, revealed her son's donation by posting the certificate her son received from the organization. She captioned the photo: "So proud of Sabbath for donating his hair to @childrenwithhairloss - a beautiful cause that gifts children wigs. Proud to pass on @zakkwyldebls & my passion of compassion, empathy and however we can, philanthropy."

To donate to Children With Hair Loss, hair should be at least eight inches long while twelve inches or longer is preferred. It must be clean, tied up and/or braided so the hair lays in the same direction (ties on both ends) and in good condition.

