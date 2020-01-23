ZAKK WYLDE To OZZY OSBOURNE: 'You Are Loved More Than You Will Ever Know'

Zakk Wylde has sent a message of support to Ozzy Osbourne after the legendary heavy metal vocalist went public with his Parkinson's disease battle.
Ozzy revealed on Tuesday (January 21) in an interview on "Good Morning America" that he was diagnosed with the progressive neurological condition. The singer received the diagnosis last February after several health issues, including a near-deadly staph infection and a fall that damaged his nervous system. He's treating the disease with medication.
On Wednesday (January 22), Wylde — who has played guitar in Ozzy's band on and off for more than 30 years — tweeted: "BIG BL LOVE & THANKS To EVERYBODY Out There Sending The BOSS Your POSITIVE ENERGY & PRAYERS OF STRENGTH!!! OZ – YOU'RE THE GREATEST!!! YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW!!! XO tBLSt SDMF @OzzyOsbourne"
The BLACK SABBATH frontman's wife Sharon explained that Ozzy has "PRKN 2, which is a form of Parkinson's. There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."
Osbourne added he has been experiencing other symptoms that may or may not stem from Parkinson's, saying: "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery; my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."
Sharon said that Ozzy will head to Switzerland in April to see a professor who specializes in helping people with their immune systems, in order to distinguish between her husband's symptoms. Sharon remarked: "We're going to go wherever we can go to seek answers," to which Ozzy added, "We're lucky enough to be able to afford to do that."
Ozzy said that he feels "better now" that he's come clean about his illness, and expressed hope that his fans are "there for me because I need them."
Ozzy is scheduled to return to North American arenas for another leg of his "No More Tours 2" tour this spring, while his first new solo album in 10 years, "Ordinary Man", is due for release on February 21.
Photo credit: Mark Weiss Photography
BIG BL LOVE & THANKS To EVERYBODY Out There Sending The BOSS Your POSITIVE ENERGY & PRAYERS OF STRENGTH!!! OZ - YOU’RE THE GREATEST!!! YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW!!! XO tBLSt SDMF @OzzyOsbourne • vid: Miriam Turq pic.twitter.com/YOiCEXJYtB
— Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) January 23, 2020
