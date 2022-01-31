ZAKK WYLDE Launches New Podcast, 'The Wylde Goose Show'

GaS Digital Network, a network with 22 podcasts with an emphasis on music and comedy, today announced the latest addition to its network: "The Wylde Goose Show". Featuring rock icons Zakk Wylde and John "JD" DeServio (a.k.a. Goose), the weekly show provides a fly-on-the-wall opportunity for fans as the two talk about anything and everything — including sordid backstage tales and stories from the road and studios. In addition, special guests will pop in for casual real chats revealing what artists talk about when the cameras are off. "The Wylde Goose Show" promises real talk with no politics and nothing heavy — besides the music. The announcement was made by GaS Digital Network co-founder Ralph Sutton.

"This is a podcast with no nutritional value. It's just the two of us shooting the shit and waxing poetically about nothing," said Wylde. "We want to create an environment that makes listeners feel that they're hanging with us backstage before a gig or on the tour bus on the way to the show. Goose and I love going off on whatever, and this is a great platform to share what it's like to just hang with us and our friends."

The show, which premieres on February 1 at 4 p.m. ET, will be streaming weekly live and free on the GaS Digital Network. It will be available on all major podcast platforms five days after initial airing.

"Zakk has been a friend for years and a regular guest on 'The SDR Show', a podcast I host with comedian Big Jay Oakerson," said Sutton. "GaS has seen such tremendous growth and adding Zakk and JD is such a boon for the network and a perfect fit to our aesthetic."

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, GaS Digital produces 22 podcasts covering multiple topics including comedy, politics, music, sports, dating, and self-improvement. Currently, the network reaches five million listeners a month. More information can be found at gasdigitalnetwork.com.

In the three and a half decades since Ozzy Osbourne hired him away from his job at a New Jersey gas station, Zakk Wylde has established himself as a guitar icon known and revered the world over. Wylde has won nearly every guitar award imaginable, graced countless magazine covers and is a major influence to a new battalion of rock guitarists. Writing and recording with Osbourne led to multi-platinum success, inspiring him to create the now iconic BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998. In the two decades plus since, BLS has turned the notion of what a rock band should be upside down by inspiring legions of fans (known as Berserkers) all over the world to follow the mantra: Strength, Determination, Merciless, Forever (SDMF for short). Wylde and his Berserkers have established a heavy metal institution true to the vision of uncompromising, unfiltered and unrestrained rock 'n' roll.