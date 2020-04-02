ZAKK WYLDE Is Working On New BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Songs

Zakk Wylde has commenced the songwriting process for BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's new studio album.

Earlier today, Ozzy's longtime guitarist took to his Twitter to share a video of him at the piano accompanied by his seven-year-old son, Sabbath Page Wielandt Wylde. He wrote in a caption: "BLACK LABEL SONGWRITING SESSIONS O' DOOM/DESTRUCTION/DEMOLITION & DOUBLE BUBBLE TROUBLE w/SABBATH PAGE"

Last month, Zakk told Billboard that he would spend April composing the songs for BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's next disc and that he would record the LP in May and June.

He explained: "I don't demo or stockpile shit. Never have. I'm not like Prince, where he's recording stuff all the time. I just like to come up with a riff or an idea and be like, 'Why don't we track that one today?' It's like the beginning of a new season. It's always fun."

Wylde added that he expects to take BLACK LABEL SOCIETY back on the road in Europe later this year.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY has spent the last couple of years touring in support of its tenth full-length album, "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne).

The band celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first album, "Sonic Brew", last year.

Zakk has been the on-again-off-again guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne since 1987, although he does not appear on the legendary heavy metal singer's latest LP, "Ordinary Man".

Wylde can be heard on 10 of Ozzy's albums, including "No Rest For The Wicked", "No More Tears" and "Ozzmosis". He has also released two solo LPs, 1996's "Book Of Shadows" and 2016's "Book Of Shadows II".

