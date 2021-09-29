ZAKK WYLDE And DEATH WISH COFFEE Partner For 'Valhalla Java Odinforce Blend'

Zakk Wylde, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman and celebrated Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, has joined forces with Death Wish Coffee for Valhalla Java Odinforce Blend. As purveyors of the world's strongest coffee, Death Wish is the perfect partner for Wylde's bold brew.

Consistently ranked in the Top 100 and ranking as high as number five best-selling whole bean coffees on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.7-star average from over 10,000 reviews, Valhalla Java is as strong and loud as Zakk himself.

Worthy of the gods of old, Valhalla Java Odinforce Blend Coffee beans are forged from the volcanic soils of Indonesia and nutrient-dense ground of Central and South America. Crafted for maximum flavor, it's strong enough to wake the dead and gloriously chariot them through the gates of Valhalla.

Valhalla Java is available in whole bean and ground in 12oz or 5lb bags as well as K-Cup Pods options and can be ordered individually or via subscription at ValhallaJavaCoffee.com

Death Wish Coffee and Valhalla Java are USDA-certified organic. More than 18,000 retail locations in the United States stock Death Wish Coffee, including Hannaford, Kroger, Price Chopper, Healthy Living Market, ShopRite, Safeway, Sprouts and Walmart.

A charismatic heavy metal marauder recognized worldwide as a living legend, Wylde rose to prominence when Ozzy chose him as his loyal axeman, based on a cassette he mailed in as a teen. Guitar World put him on their cover more than a dozen times to recognize his work on multiplatinum albums by the icon he calls "the Boss" and the two decades of music made by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY.

Mike Brown launched Death Wish Coffee from Saratoga Springs, New York, in 2012. Death Wish boasts double the caffeine of the average cup of coffee, without sacrificing an ounce of smooth flavor.

In 2018, Zakk and Death Wish Coffee raised $30,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, from sales of a custom Valhalla Java coffee mug.

Additionally, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will release its 11th studio album, "Doom Crew Inc.", on November 26 via MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music). The band released the LP's first single, "Set You Free", in August.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will hit the road this fall on the "Doom Trooping Over North America" tour starting October 1 in Sacramento at Ace of Spades with openers OBITUARY and PRONG through November 28 ending in Albuquerque at the Sunshine Theater. The band will then finish up the tour from December 27 to December 31 with PRONG and ARMORED SAINT.