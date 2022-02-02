Y&T's DAVE MENIKETTI To Undergo 'Critical Medical Procedure'

Y&T has rescheduled two shows due to frontman Dave Meniketti having to undergo an undisclosed "critical medical procedure" on February 11.

The iconic Bay Area rockers announced the postponement in a statement on social media on Tuesday (February 1). The band said: "The Tracy and Santa Cruz shows have been rescheduled, but for a different reason: Dave must have a critical medical procedure on February 11 — that's the soonest his doctor and the hospital are available, it's the only date this month, and it's important to do ASAP. He's then ordered to rest for the first 48 hours after the procedure, so the entire weekend is out for him.

"We thank you for understanding that Dave's health comes first. He very much looks forward to putting this necessity behind him and returning to the stage. Meanwhile, we all wish him the best."

Reschedules Y&T tour dates:

Feb. 25 - Tracy, CA @ The Grand Theatre (was February 11)
Feb. 26 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst (was February 12)

Meniketti is the only surviving member of the Y&T lineup — then known as YESTERDAY AND TODAY — that recorded the band's self-titled debut album.

Original Y&T rhythm guitarist Joey Alves died in March 2017 at the age of 63. Two founding Y&T musicians — Haze, 61, and Kennemore, 57, who both had left the lineup — died from complications of lung cancer: Kennemore on January 7, 2011, and Haze on September 11, 2016.

Y&T's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist John Nymann, drummer Mike Vanderhule and bassist Aaron Leigh.

The band's latest studio album, "Facemelter", came out in May 2010 via Frontiers.

In 2019, Y&T released its long-awaited documentary, "Y&T: On With The Show - The Documentary", on DVD and on Blu-ray.

