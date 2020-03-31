Y&T's DAVE MENIKETTI Is Feeling 'Fine,' Two Weeks After Showing 'A Few Of The Coronavirus Symptoms'

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti says that he exhibited "a few of the coronavirus symptoms" upon his return from the band's most recent U.S. tour earlier in the month. However, according to the guitarist/vocalist, his illness "ended up being fairly mild" and he is now feeling "fine" after spending more than two weeks in isolation.

Meniketti discussed his health status in a social media post on Monday (March 30). He wrote: "All the Y&T family have been home from our US Tour now for a little over 2 weeks, and it's really strange as I reflect back on how quickly things have changed since our last show in Boise, ID. On the positive side, we had a fantastic 7 week tour that started in Las Vegas in the middle of January, which seems like a year ago! The tour was to end in the Pacific Northwest, however those 3 shows were rescheduled to July.

"The day we arrived home, March 13th, most of the boys were in good shape except for me and Jill [Dave's wife]. I did get sick that first day back with a few of the coronavirus symptoms, Jill a little less so. Though I never got tested to know for certain, it ended up being fairly mild and Jill and I are both fine, having isolated for about 17 days now.

"The other day I heard that 3 of our fellow Bay Area bands, TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, and EXODUS came home from their Europe/UK tour the same day as we got home, but didn't fare so well. Many of the band members and crew folks got coronavirus, including Chuck Billy. I know this is probably old news now, but I wanted to give my best to all of those guys and hope everyone is doing well. And for the drummer of DEATH ANGEL, Will Carroll, who last I heard was in ICU, all of Y&T hope he will come out of this and get back to being healthy soon.

"Though we very much miss playing live shows, I wanted to put this out there that from our family to yours, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side of this - hopefully in the summer!"

Meniketti is the only surviving member of the Y&T lineup — then known as YESTERDAY AND TODAY — that recorded the band's self-titled debut album.

Original Y&T rhythm guitarist Joey Alves died in March 2017 at the age of 63. Two founding Y&T musicians — Haze, 61, and Kennemore, 57, who both had left the lineup — died from complications of lung cancer: Kennemore on January 7, 2011, and Haze on September 11, 2016.

Y&T's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist John Nymann, drummer Mike Vanderhule and bassist Aaron Leigh.

The band's latest studio album, "Facemelter", came out in May 2010 via Frontiers.

Last fall, Y&T released its long-awaited documentary, "Y&T: On With The Show - The Documentary", on DVD and on Blu-ray.

