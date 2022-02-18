Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti has announced that he is battling prostate cancer.

The 68-year-old guitarist/vocalist revealed his diagnosis in a social media post on Friday (February 18). He wrote: "After numerous blood tests, an extensive MRI, and last Friday's biopsy, I have been diagnosed with Prostate cancer. My doctor says we caught it early and the likelihood of surviving this is very high. Over 90% of patients with this type of cancer (thankfully mine is relatively slow growing) are cured and live out their life expectancy. Having spent a lifetime of staying on top of my health, and having caught this early, may be the reason why I should fully survive this.

"I urge everyone to listen to your bodies & get regular checkups. I know plenty of people that didn't do that, and it has been the difference between an extended life and death.

"Concerning how this affects upcoming shows, the Santa Cruz and Tracy Theatre shows will be unaffected by this and will go on as planned. But because of my lengthy treatment schedule, coming after those shows, we must cancel the Phoenix, Las Vegas, Hollywood, and San Juan Capistrano shows. Check the Y&T tour dates page for updates. We're expecting all other shows to remain intact.

"Though I'm generally not a person that believes entertainers need to share their medical issues in public, I felt it was just too hard to keep everyone in doubt…especially since many of you have been with us for Y&T's almost 50-year career and are like extended family.

"Regardless of this news, I am doing fine, feeling well, and look forward to getting this behind me and continuing to bring the music to you for many years to come."

Earlier in the month, Y&T rescheduled two shows due to Meniketti having to undergo what at the time was described as a "critical medical procedure" on February 11.

Meniketti is the only surviving member of the Y&T lineup — then known as YESTERDAY AND TODAY — that recorded the band's self-titled debut album.

Original Y&T rhythm guitarist Joey Alves died in March 2017 at the age of 63. Two founding Y&T musicians — Haze, 61, and Kennemore, 57, who both had left the lineup — died from complications of lung cancer: Kennemore on January 7, 2011, and Haze on September 11, 2016.

Y&T's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist John Nymann, drummer Mike Vanderhule and bassist Aaron Leigh.

The iconic Bay Area rockers' latest studio album, "Facemelter", came out in May 2010 via Frontiers.

In 2019, Y&T released its long-awaited documentary, "Y&T: On With The Show - The Documentary", on DVD and on Blu-ray.

