You Can Rent SAMMY HAGAR's Lake Arrowhead Estate For $30,000 A Month

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sammy Hagar's estate in Lake Arrowhead, California is available for lease at $30,000 a month — or just for weekends.

Hagar originally listed the French-inspired chateau for $5.25 million a few years ago, but that price has since come down to $3.9 million. Public records show Hagar bought the eight-bedroom and nine-bath property roughly a decade ago for $2.3 million.

Perched on the shore of Lake Arrowhead in the Mountains above San Bernardino, the home features expansive views of the beautiful lake from nearly every window, according to Homes.com.

Hagar fronted MONTROSE from 1973 until 1975 and recorded two albums with the group — "Montrose" and "Paper Money". Both records were produced by Ted Templeman, who would go on to produce a number of albums by VAN HALEN, as well as Hagar's 1984 solo album "VOA".

Hagar replaced David Lee Roth in VAN HALEN in 1985 and recorded four studio albums with the band — "5150", "OU812", "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and "Balance" — all of which topped the U.S. chart.

Hagar famously created the Cabo Wabo brand, including the Cabo Wabo Cantina chain of restaurants and Cabo Wabo Tequila, and is also the founder of Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill chain of restaurants.

