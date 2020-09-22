You Can Order A Customized Song From STEEL PANTHER For $7,500

Do you have a favorite STEEL PANTHER song? How cool would it be if you could personalize the lyrics? Even take part in creating a custom version just for you or someone special?

Now you can.

For a limited time — until the band can tour again — STEEL PANTHER has a very special offer. Pick any one of the group's songs and tell STEEL PANTHER whom or what you want the rewrite to be about. Take part in a custom rewrite of one of your faves.

For the price of $7,500, you can pick any song from STEEL PANTHER's catalog and they will record a NEW version with lyrics inspired by you, just for you. The band will deliver a full rock song finished to a quality comparable to songs on their albums. The band will do up to two lyric revisions prior to recording the song. Once lyrics have been approved, this product is non-refundable.

Please fill out the questionnaire so that the band can write you custom lyrics. Please provide the band with as much information as you can about what you want STEEL PANTHER to write about. Once you have purchased and submitted your answers, a Zoom meeting with the band will be arranged to talk about what you want in your song and pry as much information out of you as humanly possible.

An example of what your song will sound like is available below.

Last month, STEEL PANTHER played its second virtual concert event, "Rockdown In The Lockdown", from the ultra-sanitized, production-filled, multi-camera Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop, located in Oxnard, California. The performance was streamed live globally.

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

