You Can Now Feel Sound Through Your Feet With DROPLABS' Audio-Enabled Footwear

DropLabs, the first sonic-sensory footwear designed to transform the way people experience digital entertainment, today announced the release of its Triple Black Edition, an update to its original EP 01 sneaker. The latest product boasts an all-black exterior, but the real magic is on the inside. DropLabs patented technology, embedded in the midsole of the shoe, delivers audio, in stereo, from any connected device to your feet, creating full-body bass audio which simulates the energy of a live event and immerses you in music, movies, gaming, VR and more.

DropLabs' original release, the EP 01 Classic, sold out quickly and followers have been eagerly awaiting this newest drop. Both the new EP 01 Triple Black and the Classic editions contain numerous system upgrades including dynamic tuning settings designed specifically for gaming, music and movies. The app upgrade includes an in-app LED color wheel to adjust the hue of the lights embedded within the sneaker and some surprises in the form of "easter eggs."

DropLabs CEO Susan Paley, who has made a career out of bringing innovative products to market for the likes of industry leaders like Beats by Dre and Harman International, said: "The embedded software platform allows us to continue to refine the experience and provide more unique customization at the individual level. We've developed a proprietary technology that we have integrated into the midsole of the sneaker that converts audio signals into vibrations. When these vibrations are delivered through your feet and synchronized with what you hear in your ears, it is a completely transformative experience for digital entertainment. Although initially envisioned to recreate the energy of live music, adding this immersion layer to gaming, movies and VR is next level."

As many outlets for live entertainment are on hiatus and time spent gaming is increasing exponentially, the market has never been more ready for a product that bridges the gap between live and at-home entertainment by providing highly immersive experiences that feel real.

Footwear specs:

* Compatible with all Bluetooth headphones using - Class 1 Bluetooth 4.2

* Compatible with iPhone (iOS 11 and later) and Android phones (Android 6 and later)

* Up to 6 hours of battery life

* Optional Low-Latency cable for gaming and music recording applications

* Safe-detach Magnetic Charge Connectors

* Water Resistant

* One-Year Limited Warranty

The new DropLabs EP 01 are available for order on DropLabs web site, and currently retail for $299.00, making them the perfect gift for that music-loving, movie watching, gaming family member or friend. There is a bonus feel-good factor too with DropLabs named as an official partner with When We All Vote, a non-profit on a mission to register all eligible voters for the upcoming fall elections.

"The philosophy behind DropLabs is connecting people to the things that they care deeply about and amplifying those experiences through the power of sound," said Paley. "We believe that people should amplify the power of their individual voices through voting and we're honored to partner with an organization like When We All Vote whose mission is to make voting accessible and inclusive for all."

DropLabs is developing audio technology to enable the world to feel sound — from the ground up. DropLabs is based in Echo Park, Los Angeles, embedded in a community rooted in diversity and creativity. Proudly leading the charge as a female-led company, DropLabs is inspiring the tech industry's next generation by leaning into exploration, innovation and inclusion.