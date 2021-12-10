YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Postpones Shows On U.S. Tour

Yngwie Malmsteen has postponed "the next few" concerts on his current U.S. tour.

The postponement was announced via a statement shared earlier today on the legendary Swedish guitarist's social media.

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances (not COVID - don't worry!) and doctor's orders, Yngwie has been instructed to take a few days rest, so the next few show dates will be postponed for the foreseeable," the statement read. "All purchased tickets and Meet & Greets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Yngwie's looking forward to resting up and seeing all of you when the time comes".

Remaining shows on Yngwie's current U.S. tour:

Dec. 10 - Tower Theater - Fresno, CA
Dec. 11 - The Canyon Club - Montclair, CA
Dec. 12 - The Canyon Club - Santa Clarita, CA
Dec. 14 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
Dec. 16 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX
Dec. 17 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK
Dec. 18 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

Malmsteen's latest album, "Parabellum", was released in July via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Only four of the songs on the LP feature vocals. The album title is Latin, translating as "Prepare For War".

After working with some of the top hard singers of the past four decades, Yngwie now handles much of the lead vocals himself in his own band, backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist Emilio Martinez and drummer Brian Wilson.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Yngwie stated about his decision to take on more and more of the workload himself: "It's a very bizarre thing to try to explain, because in rock 'n' roll it's embedded in people's minds that it has to be a band playing everything, right? And I'm not saying there's anything wrong with that — I love THE ROLLING STONES and DEEP PURPLE and so many bands. And 99.9 percent of the songs in those bands usually come about when the guitar player comes up with a riff, the drummer starts playing along with it and finally the singer comes in and starts singing over that. Which is great. But for some reason I tend to approach things more like a writer or a painter would. Like, the painter paints the foreground, he paints the background… he doesn't go, 'Oh, can you do this part for me?' It's the same with a classical composer, for that matter. And that's just the way I approach it. Even when I was a little kid, if the drummer wasn't in the rehearsal room, I'd just put the record button on. Like, the demo tape version of 'Black Star' that I did in 1982, that's me playing drums, bass, keyboards and guitar. So this is nothing new for me."

