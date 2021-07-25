YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Gets In On NFT Craze With 'Parabellum NFT Collection'

Legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen has teamed up with OpenSea, one of the largest digital art marketplaces to capitalize on 2021's non-fungible token (NFT) boom, to create the Yngwie Malmsteen Parabellum NFT Collection.

Each vinyl-backed NFT is extremely limited and comes paired with a corresponding physical double-vinyl album, all personally signed by Yngwie.

The crown jewels of the collection are two rare 1 of 1 albums with signed and numbered double vinyl and fold. These are only available as part of the Parabellum NFT Collection.

The Collection consists of the following

* 1 of 1 splatter vinyl

* Signed and numbered vinyl and cover

* Collection of four splatter vinyl

* Signed vinyl cover

* 1 of 1 red vinyl

* signed and numbered vinyl and cover

* Collection of four red vinyl

* Signed vinyl cover

* Each vinyl-backed NFT/album package is sold separately.

NFTs are a type of digital asset where ownership is recorded on a digital ledger blockchain. Each NFT is unique and can be viewed as a collectible that cannot be duplicated, making them singular and potentially valuable. NFTs can represent digital files, such as art, audio, videos, posters, album art and other forms of creative work.

Most NFTs are a part of the Ethereum blockchain, meaning that they are bought and sold using Ether, a major cryptocurrency.

MEGADETH, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and SLIPKNOT's Clown are among the notable heavy metal musicians who have dipped their toes in the NFT market.