YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Announces 'Parabellum' Studio Album: 'It's Pretty Extreme,' He Says

Yngwie Malmsteen has announced that he will release a new studio album called "Parabellum" in July. "I spent the whole year writing and recording a [it]," the legendary Swedish guitarist said during an appearance earlier today (Monday, March 15) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I'm really excited about that. So that was what I concentrated on. Obviously, I wanted to play live, but we all know what happened there."

Elaborating on how he went about making a new studio album during the coronavirus pandemic, Yngwie said: "The thing is, the last few years — 10, 15 years or so, at least — I made records, but I made them, like, I go on the road and I go in the studio for maybe a week, and then I stop and I go on the road. Which is not a bad thing, mind you — that's actually a pretty good thing. But the last time I remember being this intense, I think, was 'Trilogy'. It's not only recording — it's writing too. It's the writing process, it's arrangement — it's everything. And I did go completely crazy in the direction… Everybody knows me for the classical thing, and it's very much that. We'll see how people react on it, but I listened to it just the other day after staying away from it a little bit. It's pretty extreme. I go faster than ever, there's more of everything…"

He continued: "I really enjoy it. I think it's a little different in that it's made in a different way, because I was extremely immersed in this as far as writing and recording and arranging for such a long time that I think it might be a little different end result. But everybody's gonna know who it is. There's not gonna be any weird left turns, like blues or stuff like that — which I love too, of course. But no, this is very much a Malmsteen-esque classical thing that people know but maybe a little extra — maybe a little more extreme than before. [Laughs]"

Yngwie, who turned 57 last June, went on to say that he once again handled all the lead vocals on his new LP. "I'm singing more melodic stuff. There's a lot of harmonies and stuff like that," he explained. "There's a couple of ballads too — one ballad, actually. I'm happy with it. It's mostly instrumental — there's only four songs with vocals. But the album is… I don't know what to compare it to, but it's pretty extreme. It's double-bass drums and fast classical stuff all the way out. It's pretty nutty."

As previously reported, Yngwie will take part in a one-night only exclusive livestream event — complete with full, live band — on March 20 from the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets can be purchased at yngwie.veeps.com.

Malmsteen's live performances see him backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist/vocalist Ralph Ciavolino and drummer Brian Wilson.

Yngwie's latest album, "Blue Lightning", came out in March 2019 via Mascot Label Group. On the disc, Yngwie paid homage to those from the blues world who have fueled his artistic spirit for so long. "Blue Lightning" also included four original tunes that bring to the fore Malmsteen's love for the blues. "I have always featured songs with a blues groove on albums," he said in a press release. "So, having my own material in this vein was very natural for me."

Among the songs Malmsteen tackled on "Blue Lightning" were classics by THE BEATLES ("While My Guitar Gently Weeps"), Jimi Hendrix ("Foxey Lady", "Purple Haze"), THE ROLLING STONES ("Paint It Black"), ZZ TOP ("Blue Jean Blues"), DEEP PURPLE ("Demon's Eye", "Smoke On The Water") and Eric Clapton ("Forever Man").

