YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Announces Livestream Event From Las Vegas

On March 20 at 7:30 p.m. PT, legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen will take part in a one-night only exclusive livestream event — complete with full, live band — from the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tickets can be purchased at yngwie.veeps.com.
Yngwie's latest album, "Blue Lightning", came out in March 2019 via Mascot Label Group. On the disc, Yngwie paid homage to those from the blues world who have fueled his artistic spirit for so long. "Blue Lightning" also included four original tunes that bring to the fore Malmsteen's love for the blues. "I have always featured songs with a blues groove on albums," he said in a press release. "So, having my own material in this vein was very natural for me."
Among the songs Malmsteen tackled on "Blue Lightning" were classics by THE BEATLES ("While My Guitar Gently Weeps"), Jimi Hendrix ("Foxey Lady", "Purple Haze"), THE ROLLING STONES ("Paint It Black"), ZZ TOP ("Blue Jean Blues"), DEEP PURPLE ("Demon's Eye", "Smoke On The Water") and Eric Clapton ("Forever Man").
Two years ago, Yngwie denied his reputation as a temperamental egomaniac, saying that he is a "creator" who likes to control every aspect of his art.
"There are quite a few misconceptions about me," the Swedish guitarist told Music Radar in an interview. "I think some people misunderstand what I'm doing; they believe I'm an egomaniac. The truth is, I'm a very focused person. My way of creating things is unlike rock 'n' roll musicians. I don't have a band; I'm not in a band.
"I look at it more like a painter who locks the door of the room and just paints," he added. "I do the foreground, I do the background. I frame it. Then I take it outside and say, 'Here's my painting.' I don't let anyone else put their paintbrush near it. People might think that's an egomaniac thing — no, it's an artist thing; I'm a creator."
