YES Cancels Spring U.S. Tour, Appearance On 2020 'Cruise To The Edge'

YES has canceled a handful of shows in the U.S., in addition to an appearance on this year's Cruise To The Edge, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The progressive rock legends were scheduled to play several shows in the southeast United States this month alongside the ALAN PARSONS LIVE PROJECT. Those dates were supposed to be followed by YES's participation in the seventh annual Cruise To The Edge.

Earlier today, guitarist Steve Howe said in a statement: "Although YES performs with the spirit that 'the show must go on,' we've reached the point where various factors require us to cancel our forthcoming U.S. dates and cancel our appearances on the 7th Cruise To The Edge. We are full of regret, as we've been preparing for these shows with maximum excitement.

"Running a relatively large show aided by our 12-piece crew and full production requires insurance coverage, which is currently unavailable to us for a variety of reasons beyond our control. Mostly, we always hope to deliver a great show, creating a good experience for music fans and bringing joy to all. It's become impossible to predict what will happen in the near future, but we look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Added drummer Alan White: "Much to our disappointment but with an abundance of consideration and caution, YES has cancelled its performances in the Southeast this spring and withdrawn from the shows on Cruise To The Edge for reasons beyond our control. We will genuinely miss our fans/friends who have accompanied us for years on these fun excursions. Gigi [Alan's wife] and I have very close personal friends and family members who booked to join us for this trip so we are all extremely disappointed. It is unfortunate timing for everyone. We sincerely hope that all involved will realize the last thing the band ever wants to do is to let down their audiences. We believe it is a prudent decision based on many variables and external factors."

Despite YES's absence, Cruise To The Edge will still take place as scheduled. "On behalf of all of our artists and crew, we wish [YES] the best and will miss them," the cruise organizers said in an e-mail. "However, the show will go on, including some new special performance announcements! See you aboard!!"

YES's canceled shows include dates in North Charleston, South Carolina (March 19); in Clearwater, Florida (March 22); in Jacksonville, Florida (March 24); and in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (March 25).

Cruise To The Edge will run from March 27 through April 1. Still scheduled to appear are Steve Hackett, MARILLION, SAGA and Steve Lukather's side project NERVE BUNDLE.

