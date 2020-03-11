YES Cancels Spring U.S. Tour, Appearance On 2020 'Cruise To The Edge'

YES has canceled a handful of shows in the U.S., in addition to an appearance on this year's Cruise To The Edge, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The progressive rock legends were scheduled to play several shows in the southeast United States this month alongside the ALAN PARSONS LIVE PROJECT. Those dates were supposed to be followed by YES's participation in the seventh annual Cruise To The Edge.
Earlier today, guitarist Steve Howe said in a statement: "Although YES performs with the spirit that 'the show must go on,' we've reached the point where various factors require us to cancel our forthcoming U.S. dates and cancel our appearances on the 7th Cruise To The Edge. We are full of regret, as we've been preparing for these shows with maximum excitement.
"Running a relatively large show aided by our 12-piece crew and full production requires insurance coverage, which is currently unavailable to us for a variety of reasons beyond our control. Mostly, we always hope to deliver a great show, creating a good experience for music fans and bringing joy to all. It's become impossible to predict what will happen in the near future, but we look forward to seeing you all very soon."
Added drummer Alan White: "Much to our disappointment but with an abundance of consideration and caution, YES has cancelled its performances in the Southeast this spring and withdrawn from the shows on Cruise To The Edge for reasons beyond our control. We will genuinely miss our fans/friends who have accompanied us for years on these fun excursions. Gigi [Alan's wife] and I have very close personal friends and family members who booked to join us for this trip so we are all extremely disappointed. It is unfortunate timing for everyone. We sincerely hope that all involved will realize the last thing the band ever wants to do is to let down their audiences. We believe it is a prudent decision based on many variables and external factors."
Despite YES's absence, Cruise To The Edge will still take place as scheduled. "On behalf of all of our artists and crew, we wish [YES] the best and will miss them," the cruise organizers said in an e-mail. "However, the show will go on, including some new special performance announcements! See you aboard!!"
YES's canceled shows include dates in North Charleston, South Carolina (March 19); in Clearwater, Florida (March 22); in Jacksonville, Florida (March 24); and in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (March 25).
Cruise To The Edge will run from March 27 through April 1. Still scheduled to appear are Steve Hackett, MARILLION, SAGA and Steve Lukather's side project NERVE BUNDLE.
YES has confirmed that they regretfully are cancelling a handful of shows and will not be performing on this year’s “@cruisetotheedge.”
Band members Steve Howe and Alan White both commented, read their statements at Yesworld:https://t.co/AmIyYRhNry
— YESofficial (@yesofficial) March 11, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).