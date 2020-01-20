YES And ASIA Keyboardist GEOFFREY DOWNES Says British Monarchy Has Been 'Completely Destroyed' By Two Americans

ASIA and YES keyboardist Geoff Downes says it is "quite astonishing" that the British monarchy has been ruined by two Americans.
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to "step back" from their roles as senior members of the Royal family, questions have arisen about its continued relevance to modern day society.
Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle's exodus from the Royal family came a few months after Prince Andrew withdrew from Royal duties following his widely panned interview about his friendship with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile who died in prison while facing further charges for sex trafficking.
Late Sunday night (January 19), Downes, who was born 67 years ago in Stockport, England, took to his Twitter to write: "Love [the United States Of America], but quite astonishing that 2 Americans, namely Epstein & Markle have completely destroyed the British Monarchy and brought it to its knees"
Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced plans to drastically reduce their royal roles and spend much of the year in Canada.
Prince Andrew was forced to step down from public duties last year after his disastrous "Newsnight" interview in which he failed to show empathy to Epstein's victims.
Downes first emerged as one half of THE BUGGLES, duo whose single "Video Killed The Radio Star" topped of the charts in 1979, before he joined prog rock giants YES. Downes and YES guitarist Steve Howe later hooked up with Carl Palmer and KING CRIMSON bassist/vocalist John Wetton to form the supergroup ASIA.
Love ??, but quite astonishing that 2 Americans, namely Epstein & Markle have completely destroyed the British Monarchy and brought it to its knees
— Geoffrey Downes (@asiageoff) January 20, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).