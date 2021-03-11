X JAPAN's YOSHIKI Receives Prestigious Japanese Medal Of Honor

March 11, 2021 0 Comments

X JAPAN's YOSHIKI Receives Prestigious Japanese Medal Of Honor

The Japanese government has announced that X JAPAN's Yoshiki has been awarded the prestigious Medal Of Honor for his numerous charitable works, including his support and donations to frontline medical professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.

Yoshiki received the Medal with the Dark Blue Ribbon, which is awarded to individuals who have made exceptionally generous financial contributions to the national government, local governments, and public entities.

Yoshiki commented: "I am very honored to receive the Medal Of Honor. I hope to continue supporting these efforts in the future. I would be grateful if the circle of charity would expand further through these activities. Thank you very much."

Last April, Yoshiki donated 10 million yen (approximately $100,000) to Japan's National Center for Global Health and Medicine through his 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Yoshiki Foundation America. The Center researches infectious and autoimmune diseases, including COVID-19.

Yoshiki's swift action to support medical personnel fighting on the front lines inspired other celebrities, who moved to make their own donations to aid the collective national effort.

Yoshiki also donated $100,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund in the U.S. established by The Recording Academy/Grammys and its charitable foundation MusiCares to help music artists and professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in 2020, Yoshiki donated 10 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society in commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, and donated a total of $24,000 to Meals on Wheels branches across Los Angeles for seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

He has supported numerous other humanitarian causes around the world, including donating $100,000 to disaster relief for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.

In recognition of his active influence and philanthropy, he was selected as one of Forbes Asia's 30 Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).