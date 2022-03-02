X JAPAN's YOSHIKI Donates $87,000 To Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Assistance Fund

March 2, 2022 0 Comments

X JAPAN's YOSHIKI Donates $87,000 To Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Assistance Fund

Japan's legendary rock star Yoshiki, who currently resides in Los Angeles, donated 10 million yen (approximately $87,000) to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Assistance Fund and is calling for his worldwide fans to donate as well. Together with his fans, they have raised $500,000 in under 24 hours. Yoshiki announced the donation and call to action on his wildly popular Twitter account to bring awareness to the urgent need for immediate action on behalf of those affected by the ongoing situation in Eastern Europe.

Yoshiki is one of the most influential composers in Japanese history, selling over 50 million albums worldwide as the leader of the legendary band X JAPAN, headlining the world's largest stages, including the Coachella (2018), London's Wembley Arena, and Japan's premier venue Tokyo Dome, which X JAPAN sold out a record-breaking 18 times. He has collaborated with THE BEATLES producer Sir George Martin, QUEEN, Sarah Brightman, THE CHAINSMOKERS, Bono, Will.i.am and St. Vincent.

Yoshiki has been called one of the most influential composers in Japanese history. In recognition of years of his active philanthropy, Yoshiki was one of Forbes Asia's 30 Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019. In 2021, he was awarded the prestigious Japanese Medal of Honor for his charitable efforts. His nonprofit organization, Yoshiki Foundation America, has surpassed $2 million in donations to charities in line with its mission to support humanitarian causes around the world.

This week also marks the launch of his critically hailed documentary "We Are X" streaming on Prime Video. From the Oscar-winning team behind "Searching For Sugar Man", "We Are X" is an astonishingly intimate portrait of a deeply haunted but truly unstoppable virtuoso and the music that has enthralled legions of the world's most devoted fans. The film culminates with preparations for X JAPAN's historic one-off reunion concert at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).