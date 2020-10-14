Would COREY TAYLOR Ever Get A Face Tattoo? He Responds

In a new interview with GQ magazine (see video below), SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was asked if he would ever consider getting a face tattoo. He responded "never," before adding: "I get it, you know. A face tattoo is no different than a nipple piercing from 20 years ago — 30 years ago anyway. You end up looking like a shitty notebook from high school."

While notable figures like Mike Tyson and Tekashi 6ix9ine have sported face tats in the past, recent months have seen more stars than ever tatting their cheeks and foreheads, including MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee, rapper Post Malone and model Amber Rose.

Ozzy Osbourne also recently said he would "never" get a face tattoo, explaining: "Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest, it makes you look dirty."

Last year, SLAYER and EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt said that he was alarmed by the number of younger rap artists having face tattoos. "That's what dudes looked like when they passed out on the bus — we'd Sharpie the fuck out of you," Gary said. "And now that's what they look like on purpose. It's crazy. They're all fucking Sharpied up."

A few months ago, Post Malone added a new inking of a buzzsaw dripping with blood. He also has the phrase "Always Tired" tattooed under each of his eyes.

Earlier this year, Malone opened up about his many face tattoos, telling GQ Style that there's more to it than aesthetics.

"I'm a ugly-ass motherfucker," he said. "[The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frontman Ivan Moody sports a couple of tattoos on his head: a mohawk tattoo made to look like reptilian scales and feathers on his scalp, and a phoenix in flight, which marks his first year sober.

Back in 2014, Moody's FIVE FINGER's then-bandmate Jason Hook got the word "Driven" added to his right temple.

KORN bassist Fieldy has a couple of face tattoos: a crucifix on the left side of his face, and the word "love" in Hebrew on the right side. KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch also has several symbols on his face, including stars, teardrops, music notes and a cross.

