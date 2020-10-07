Would AC/DC Consider Playing Reduced-Capacity Shows Amid Pandemic? ANGUS YOUNG Weighs In

In a new interview with Radio.com's Ryan Castle, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young was asked if he and his bandmates would consider playing drive-in concerts or 25% capacity shows or virtual events to promote their upcoming album, "Power Up", before the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. He responded: "I think when you've had that excitement [of playing in front of packed audiences], if you had to kind of go and kind of make-do, a lot of space, I don't think it would have the same vibe. Because, really, when we've done shows, that was always the thing… Even our first time even playing in America, that was always the thing you always the best, and the same all around the world. Playing in front of people, and they were getting excited. So that's what is the best. Hopefully they come up with something quick that helps us get back to normal," he added, referring to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

In a separate chat with Absolute Radio's Leona Graham, Angus said that the plan is for AC/DC to return to playing concerts once "a good magic cure" for the novel coronavirus has been developed. "I think everyone is waiting for it to get back to normal and then we get to test it all live, our new album," he said.

Singer Brian Johson added: "I cannot wait [to perform live again]. We had a taste of it from our rehearsals and that was enough to whet our appetite, we just started smiling and all that. If you'll excuse the pun, once we were powered up in the rehearsal room, it was just all smiles. It was great that feeling again to be together.

"Obviously, the audience is a big part of playing — it gives you the juice, y'know. It's the sixth member of the band and all of those things. It's just a great feeling."

AC/DC has just released "Shot In The Dark", the first single from "Power Up", which is due on November 13. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" features AC/DC's reunited lineup of Angus, Brian, Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). Johnson and Williams both left in 2016 for health reasons; and Rudd was sidelined in 2015 with various legal issues.

Speaking about Brian, Cliff and Phil's return to AC/DC, Angus told Absolute Radio: "It was just a good idea [to come back]. We had a lot of great song ideas that [late AC/DC guitarist] Malcolm [Young] and myself had pooled together over the years. I thought, 'Ah, well, we've got a great heap of material here, so let's see who wants to be involved recording it. I was very glad everyone was happy to be onboard. So that was great."

"Power Up" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".

"Power Up" will be available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe "Power Up" box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of "Shot In The Dark" blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band's online store. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

Photo credit: Josh Cheuse

