'World Of Tanks' Marks Release Of THE OFFSPRING's New Album 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

California pop-punk pioneers THE OFFSPRING released their first album in almost a decade on Friday, April 16. "Let The Bad Times Roll", the band's tenth LP, was recorded over the last several years and sees the band once again collaborate with the world-renowned producer Bob Rock. To mark this huge milestone, "World Of Tanks" is bringing back its THE OFFSPRING-related in-game content.

With the release of the new album, tankers will be able rock out while clashing on the battlefield in the TL1 LPC, a Tier VIII American light tank, adorned in the awesome Pretty Fly 3D style. This style features everything the band needs to put on a surprise show, including all their instruments, stage lights, the whole enchilada. Attentive players and fans will also notice the skateboards featuring the iconic album artwork, including 1998's "Americana", affixed to the vehicle.

But what's a tank without its crew? The TL1 LPC Pretty Fly comes with Dexter Holland (vocals, guitar), Noodles (guitar), Todd Morse (bass) and Pete Parada (drums), and features custom voice over unique to the crew. Tankers will also be able to once again get their hands on all manner of 2D THE OFFSPRING customization elements, including decals, inscriptions, emblems and the unique Turn It Up! 2D style.

"World Of Tanks" is the first team-based, massively multiplayer online action game dedicated to armored warfare. Throw yourself into the epic tank battles of World War II with gamers all over the world. Your arsenal includes over 600 armored vehicles from 11 nations, carefully detailed with historical accuracy.

For more information, visit worldoftanks.com.