June 22, 2021 0 Comments

WOLFMOTHER Pulls Out Of PRIMUS's 'Tribute To Kings' Tour Due To Visa Issues

Due to visa issues, Australian rockers WOLFMOTHER will not be able to travel to the U.S. to join PRIMUS on this summer's "A Tribute To Kings" tour. Instead, BLACK MOUNTAIN will open select dates on the trek alongside THE SWORD and BATTLES.

"A Tribute To Kings" is a cross-country tour that will feature PRIMUS playing RUSH's classic 1977 album "A Farewell To Kings" in its entirety, in addition to their own music. The rescheduled trek will now kick off August 10 in Boise, Idaho and hit more than 40 cities before wrapping in Phoenix, Arizona on October 25.

When "A Tribute To Kings" was originally announced in February 2020, PRIMUS frontman Les Claypool said: "A little over one year ago, Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of PRIMUS performing a series of shows featuring an iconic RUSH album from our youth. Being that 'A Farewell To Kings' was the first RUSH record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite RUSH tune, 'Cygnus X1', the choice narrowed quickly. Years ago, I had done something similar with COLONEL CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE, when we covered PINK FLOYD's 'Animals' in its entirety. It was an insane amount of work, but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I've ever done. Dubbing the tour 'Primus: A Tribute To Kings', it was originally scheduled to be performed in the fall of 2019 but, when we were asked to support SLAYER on their 'Final Campaign', the 'Tribute To Kings' tour was postponed.

"Geddy, Alex and Neil had been superheroes to Larry, Herb and I in our teens, so when we all became pals while touring together in the early '90s, we were pretty delighted; partially because of the musical geek-out factor but mostly because the three guys whom we had admired so much from afar, turned out to be truly great, down-to-earth humans, and like us, a tad eccentric.

"The 'Tribute To Kings' tour will be just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends and friends."

