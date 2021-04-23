WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's MAMMOTH WVH Releases Lyric Video For 'Feel'

Continuing to build upon the release of the tracks "Don't Back Down" and "Think It Over" last month, MAMMOTH WVH is releasing another track from the album for fans. "Feel" is the fifth song to be released from the upcoming debut album from Wolfgang Van Halen. The song is an up-tempo rocker that further showcases the multiple styles fans can expect from the MAMMOTH WVH debut album. The music pulses along as Wolfgang sings the relationship warning "And I feel like something's wrong." The song is available via all digital service providers today and fans that pre-order the record digitally will get an instant download of the song along with the previously released "Distance", "You're To Blame", "Don't Back Down" and "Think It Over".

The self-titled debut album from MAMMOTH WVH will be available worldwide on June 11th via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for "Mammoth WVH" in various configurations — including a recently announced limited orange color vinyl available via the band's online store — can be found here.

On the heels of "Distance" reaching #1 at Active Rock radio, MAMMOTH WVH's latest single, "Don't Back Down", is currently Top 25 at Active Rock radio in the United States in less than a month and was the #2 Greatest Gainer this week. The video for "Don't Back Down" reached over 1 million views the week it was released and continues to grow. The video for the song showcases Wolfgang Van Halen performing the song on all of the instruments — something he did throughout the entire debut album. It also illustrates his lighthearted side that fans following him on social media have already experienced.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener "Mr. Ed" to the driving bass and drums on album closer "Stone", MAMMOTH WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like "Resolve", "The Big Picture" and "Think It Over" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what MAMMOTH WVH is. MAMMOTH WVH made its television performance debuts of the first single "Distance" last month as an electric performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and an exclusive acoustic arrangement on NBC's "Today".

"Mammoth WVH" track listing:

01. Mr. Ed

02. Horribly Right

03. Epiphany

04. Don't Back Down

05. Resolve

06. You'll Be The One

07. Mammoth

08. Circles

09. The Big Picture

10. Think It Over

11. You're To Blame

12. Feel

13. Stone

14. Distance (bonus track)

"Distance" is an open letter to Wolfgang's father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, declaring "no matter what the distance is, I will be with you." The video for the song is created from a collection of family home movies through the years and offers an inside look in to one of music's most notable personalities. Chronicling the family through the years, the video ends with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.

Last November, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

Photo by Travis Shinn

