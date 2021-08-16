WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's MAMMOTH WVH Postpones Hometown Show 'Out Of An Abundance Of Caution'

MAMMOTH WVH has postponed its previously announced concert at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. The gig, which was originally scheduled to take place this coming Wednesday (August 18), will now happen on October 12.

MAMMOTH WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen shared the news of the postponement in a social media post earlier today. He wrote: "Out of an abundance of caution, our headline show at the Whiskey A Go Go on August 18th will be rescheduled to October 12th. All tickets will be honored for the new date, and more information can be found at http://whiskyagogo.com".

MAMMOTH WVH's Whisky A Go Go postponement comes three days after the band canceled two shows as the opening act for GUNS N' ROSES after a member of its "touring personnel" tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Wolfgang said that "all band members and other crew have tested negative."

During its current U.S. tour, which kicked off in late July, MAMMOTH WVH is playing a mixture of stadium shows with GUNS N' ROSES and headlining club gigs.

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Wolfgang spoke about what it was like to tour the U.S. during the pandemic.

"I'm a super-germaphobic sort of guy," he said. "We've got a whole bubble of people on here. We're all being safe, we're all being tested. We're all vaccinated. We're all wearing our masks every opportunity we can. We're just kind of staying in the bubble and being as safe as possible.

"I'm a singer and I don't want a respiratory illness," he explained. "I don't care if it doesn't kill you or if it's not that bad. I just don't want a respiratory illness, because it will ruin my job."

MAMMOTH WVH's tour as the support act for GUNS N' ROSES is scheduled to conclude in early October with a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album was released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

