WOLFGANG VAN HALEN To Host New SiriusXM Show, 'Top Of The Pack'

Wolfgang Van Halen will host a new SiriusXM show, "Top Of The Pack", honoring some of the biggest acts in classic rock.

According to Rolling Stone, the program will launch June 11 at 5 p.m. ET on Sirius XM's Classic Rewind on channel 25, as well as on the SXM App. New episodes will air monthly.

In the first episode of "Top Of The Pack", Wolfgang will celebrate the 30th anniversary of VAN HALEN's 1991 album "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge". The episode will also feature music by GUNS N' ROSES, Peter Gabriel, AEROSMITH and THE POLICE, as well as select cuts from the self-titled debut album from Wolfgang's solo band, MAMMOTH WVH.

'I am so excited to have the opportunity to host my own radio show on Classic Rewind for SiriusXM," Wolfgang said in a statement. "'Top Of The Pack' is something that I want to be fun for the listener. It gives me an opportunity to share some classic rock favorites that we all love as well as some unexpected surprises and even a few personal favorites from all eras. It is a huge honor to have this time to share with the listeners and I hope they enjoy it as much as I do."

MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album will be released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Wolfgang wrote all the songs and performed all of the instrumentation and vocals on the LP.

MAMMOTH WVH made its television performance debuts of the first single "Distance" in February as an electric performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and an exclusive acoustic arrangement on NBC's "Today".

Last November, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.