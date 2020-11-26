WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says His Father Didn't Want To Get Involved In Making Of MAMMOTH WVH Album: 'He Didn't Wanna Touch It'

November 26, 2020 0 Comments

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says His Father Didn't Want To Get Involved In Making Of MAMMOTH WVH Album: 'He Didn't Wanna Touch It'

Wolfgang Van Halen spoke to Big J of the 100.3 The X Rocks radio station about the upcoming debut album from his solo band MAMMOTH WVH. Tentatively due in early 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records, the LP was preceded by the standalone single "Distance", which was released on November 16. Wolfgang wrote the song while his late father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, battled cancer, "imagining what my life would be without him, and how terribly I'd miss him," as Wolfgang explained in a statement.

Asked how long it took him to complete MAMMOTH WVH debut, Wolfgang said (see video below): "I've been working on it for years. I recorded it sporadically over the years, because my producer's schedule was very busy. And I was also trying to figure out what I wanted to do; I kind of found my sound as I kept going. But some of the earliest tracks were done in 2015. But I didn't finish everything until 2018."

Regarding what role his father played in the making of the MAMMOTH WVH record, Wolfgang said: "He didn't take any part in it. The only part he took in it was just being a proud dad. Any time he sat in the studio, he would just take it all in and let me fly. He didn't wanna touch it — he wanted to see what I could do — and he was really proud of that."

Last week, "Distance" topped Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The track also entered the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at No. 9 and the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Wolfgang had been preparing to release music from MAMMOTH WVH for some time. That plan was altered when Eddie called him and told him his cancer had returned. Wolfgang decided to put everything on hold to be with his father through his battle.

"Distance" is an open letter to his father — one Wolfgang was fortunate to play for his dad and would become a favorite of Eddie's — declaring "no matter what the distance is, I will be with you." The video for the song is created from a collection of family home movies through the years and offers an inside look in to one of music's most notable personalities. Chronicling the family through the years, the video ends with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.

Wolfgang played every instrument and sang each and every note on the MAMMOTH WVH LP. The group's touring lineup will feature Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Last week, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).