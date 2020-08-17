WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says His Detractors Aren't Creative Enough With Their Insults: 'Nepotism' And 'Fat' Jokes Are Getting Old

Wolfgang Van Halen has denounced his detractors for not being "creative" enough with their insults.

Earlier today, the VAN HALEN bassist tweeted, "Just vacuumed my living room and couch cushions like I'm some kind of adult or something", to which a Twitter user responded: "Who cares, your just a nepotism freak." This prompted the 29-year-old musician to write: "You're**. Insult me with proper grammar please. Your mother would be very disappointed."

Wolfgang then added: "Also, while we're on the topic... Can ANYONE come up with some kind of insult that doesn't involve nepotism/living in the shadow/fat jokes? I feel like that horse has been dead for quite some time. I'm starting to feel like the people who hate me aren't very creative".

Wolfgang, who is the son of VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, joined the band in 2007 at the age of 16, replacing original bassist Michael Anthony.

In a 2015 interview, Eddie Van Halen defended his decision to enlist Wolfgang to play bass for VAN HALEN, saying: "Every note Mike ever played, I had to show him how to play. Before we'd go on tour, he'd come over with a video camera and I'd have to show him how to play all the parts." Van Halen also downplayed the role Anthony's harmonic backing vocals play in creating the group's signature sound. "Mike's voice is like a piccolo trumpet. But he's not a singer. He just has a range from hell," Eddie said. "Mike was just born with a very high voice. I have more soul as a singer than he does. And you know, people always talk about Mike's voice on VAN HALEN songs, but that's a blend of Mike's voice and my voice. It's not just him."

Back in February 2013, singer David Lee Roth spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about the touchy subject of Anthony potentially replacing Wolfgang Van Halen in VAN HALEN. He said: "Ed has his own vision, I'm assuming. We haven't really been able to speak about it and it's a disappointment, just as not having a chance for a reunion of the original band. Clearly, vocals are every bit as much a component of success as a rhythm section or a guitar solo… What we have at our fingertips is arguably one of the greatest high tenor voices ever — that was in Michael Anthony. In our tiny little corner of the universe, that voice is as identifiable as the high voice in EARTH, WIND & FIRE, as identifiable as the high voice in the BEACH BOYS. VAN HALEN is an indelicate house blend of both — that's intentionally."

