WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says Having Famous Last Name 'May Conveniently Open Doors' But It 'Doesn't Keep Them Open'

In a new interview with Brazil's 89 A Rádio Rock, Wolfgang Van Halen was asked if having a famous last name has been a blessing or a curse in terms of helping him establish himself as a solo artist in the music industry. He responded: "I think it's a bit of both. While the last name may conveniently open doors, it doesn't keep them open. So I think as long as you have the goods, that's what'll carry you further. So I guess that's yet to be seen. So we'll have to see. Only time will tell, I guess."

This past January, Wolfgang told Rolling Stone India that he was "really thankful" for all the attention his solo music has received so far. "For me, it's one thing for people to be interested in it, but after hearing it and people actually wanting to hear more, it is a huge thing. So I'm really excited for people to hear more of the project and stuff because I think they'll enjoy it."

Wolfgang also confirmed that he didn't want any sense of entitlement to people's attention due to the connection with his father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

"Unfortunately, it's a double-edged sword with my name; people are going to pay attention either way," he said. "But there's nothing I can do about what my name does. It does open doors. Luckily, I'm in a very lucky position. But I think it doesn't keep the door open. I think you have to prove yourself in order to keep that door open. Otherwise, you'll fizzle and disappear. So I guess it's just a matter of time to tell if I have the goods or not. But my father believed in me. And that's in the end. That's all I really need. Because he believed in me."

Wolfgang joined his father in VAN HALEN for the band's 2007 reunion tour with singer David Lee Roth, replacing Michael Anthony.

The self-titled debut album from Wolfgang's MAMMOTH WVH solo project was released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

MAMMOTH WVH will support GUNS N' ROSES a U.S. tour, beginning on July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium and concluding in early October with a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup will feature Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

