WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Performs 'Paradise City' With GUNS N' ROSES (Video)

Wolfgang Van Halen joined GUNS N' ROSES onstage last night (Saturday, October 2) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida to perform "Paradise City". Fan-filmed video footage of his appearance can be seen below. The concert was part of GUNS N' ROSES' U.S. tour which kicked off in late July, with Wolfgang's solo band MAMMOTH WVH providing support on all dates.

In a recent interview with AL.com, Wolfgang stated about sharing the stage with GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash every night: "I love just watching him and how effortless he makes it seem, everything he does. It's always fun to just watch somebody like that do their thing, because you never really get to see it much and so being able to see it every night, it's a treat, for sure."

A couple of months ago, Wolfgang told Ultimate Classic Rock that GUNS singer Axl Rose had hugged him when they first met. "He told me that he really liked [the MAMMOTH WVH song] 'Don't Back Down' and that he really liked the video. I couldn't believe it. He was a really sweet guy. The other day, Duff [McKagan] came to our dressing room and he's a sweetheart as well. He was telling us how Axl said that 'Don't Back Down' is just straight fuckin' rock and roll, and I thought that was the biggest compliment I could have heard. It still feels like a dream."

MAMMOTH WVH's tour as the support act for GUNS N' ROSES is scheduled to conclude tonight (Sunday, October 3) with the second of a two-night run at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album was released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

The band made its television debut in February, performing "Distance" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and running through an exclusive acoustic arrangement on "Today".

