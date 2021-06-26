WOLFGANG VAN HALEN: 'It Would Be Really Boring If I Was Just A Carbon Copy Of My Dad'

June 26, 2021 0 Comments

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN: 'It Would Be Really Boring If I Was Just A Carbon Copy Of My Dad'

In a brand new interview with Mexico City's Reactor 105.7 FM radio station, Wolfgang Van Halen spoke about the importance of forging his own path and not trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

"When it comes to that, and people have expectations of what I do must follow in suit with my father, I just kind of don't listen to that," Wolfgang said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I'm just kind of being myself, and if people have a problem with that, then they have a problem with it. So, as long as I stay true to myself and I be myself and I don't try to… I think that's why I'm happy that I'm my own musician. It would be really boring if I was just a carbon copy of my dad, 'cause he already did that. I don't wanna do what he did."

Wolfgang also talked about the decision to use MAMMOTH WVH as the name of his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

"I just personally love the name so much," Wolfgang said. "Growing up, my dad would tell me the story, and I'd always feel, like, 'I really wanna name my own band that when I grow up.' I think it touches on the family legacy and I think VAN HALEN fans mostly know, but most people don't really know that story. So, while it seems obvious to VAN HALEN fans, I think to everybody else, it's a nice nod to the legacy, but I can take it in my own direction."

The self-titled debut album from MAMMOTH WVH was released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Wolfgang, who joined his father in VAN HALEN for the band's 2007 reunion tour with singer David Lee Roth, replacing Michael Anthony, played all the instruments on "Mammoth WVH".

MAMMOTH WVH will support GUNS N' ROSES a U.S. tour, beginning on July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium and concluding in early October with a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup will feature Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).