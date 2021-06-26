WOLFGANG VAN HALEN: 'It Would Be Really Boring If I Was Just A Carbon Copy Of My Dad'

In a brand new interview with Mexico City's Reactor 105.7 FM radio station, Wolfgang Van Halen spoke about the importance of forging his own path and not trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

"When it comes to that, and people have expectations of what I do must follow in suit with my father, I just kind of don't listen to that," Wolfgang said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I'm just kind of being myself, and if people have a problem with that, then they have a problem with it. So, as long as I stay true to myself and I be myself and I don't try to… I think that's why I'm happy that I'm my own musician. It would be really boring if I was just a carbon copy of my dad, 'cause he already did that. I don't wanna do what he did."

Wolfgang also talked about the decision to use MAMMOTH WVH as the name of his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

"I just personally love the name so much," Wolfgang said. "Growing up, my dad would tell me the story, and I'd always feel, like, 'I really wanna name my own band that when I grow up.' I think it touches on the family legacy and I think VAN HALEN fans mostly know, but most people don't really know that story. So, while it seems obvious to VAN HALEN fans, I think to everybody else, it's a nice nod to the legacy, but I can take it in my own direction."

The self-titled debut album from MAMMOTH WVH was released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Wolfgang, who joined his father in VAN HALEN for the band's 2007 reunion tour with singer David Lee Roth, replacing Michael Anthony, played all the instruments on "Mammoth WVH".

MAMMOTH WVH will support GUNS N' ROSES a U.S. tour, beginning on July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium and concluding in early October with a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup will feature Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

