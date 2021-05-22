WOLFGANG VAN HALEN: 'I'm Crazy About MESHUGGAH'

In a new interview with RockSverige, Wolfgang Van Halen was asked if he is into bands like GOJIRA or MASTODON. He said: "Oh, yeah. I love GOJIRA. And I'm crazy about MESHUGGAH. PERIPHERY, I'm friends with those guys and they're a phenomenal band."

Wolfgang, who played all instruments on the upcoming debut album from his MAMMOTH WVH project, was also asked if he can work out the MESHUGGAH song "Bleed" on drums. "Oh, yeah. I can play it," he said. "As a drummer, MESHUGGAH is just like my favorite because it's like a math problem, as a song. As a drummer, it's really fun to figure out the polyrhythmic stuff going on in each song. It's a treat, and I love it."

Van Halen went on to confirm that he has seen the popular YouTube clip of MESHUGGAH's lighting guy at work during a 2012 show in Paris. "Yeah, it's amazing," Wolfgang said. "They've got a wonderful dude."

MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album will be released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Wolfgang joined his father Eddie Van Halen in VAN HALEN for the band's 2007 reunion tour with singer David Lee Roth, replacing Michael Anthony.

In November, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when Roth first joined it in 1974.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup will feature Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.