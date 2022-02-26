WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Hopes To Record Second MAMMOTH WVH Album This Year: 'I'm Very Ready To Get Back In The Studio'

During an appearance on this past Thursday's (February 24) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Wolfgang Van Halen said that he is hoping to begin working on the follow-up to MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut LP at some point in the not-too-distant future.
"We've got a busy year [of touring] ahead of us," he said. "I think we're trying to find some time this year to get back in the studio and do another album. I don't wanna guarantee anything, but I'd like to get that done as soon as possible."
Unlike "Mammoth WVH", which arrived last June, some five years after the former VAN HALEN bassist began piecing together ideas for his solo career, the next MAMMOTH WVH LP won't take nearly as long to knock out.
"I was trying to figure out what I was through that whole process," Wolfgang explained. "And now that I know what this is, I think I can crunch those five years into a much smaller — a couple of months."
According to Wolfgang, he has already gathered plenty of material for MAMMOTH WVH's sophomore effort. "I'm very ready to get back in the studio," he said. "We have some leftover tracks from the first album that I'd like to take another look at — maybe add stuff or maybe redo entirely — and then a bunch of new ideas to get into."
MAMMOTH WVH and DIRTY HONEY kicked off their joint "Young Guns" tour on February 20 in Denver, Colorado. The 33-date co-headline North American trek will run through April 12, when it will wrap up in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York; and Orlando, Florida, to name a few cities, and will see the bands alternating the closing slot nightly.
MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.
MAMMOTH WVH's debut album was released via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.
During its summer/fall 2021 U.S. tour, MAMMOTH WVH played a mixture of stadium shows with GUNS N' ROSES and headlining club gigs.
#ICYMI on #TrunkNation - @EddieTrunk was joined by @WolfVanHalen of @MammothWVH and #MarcLaBelle of @DirtyHoneyBand to talk about their co-headlining #YoungGunsTour, what’s next & much more! Catch the full show replay tonight at 10pET on the @SIRIUSXM app: https://t.co/FE1i2xOU1z pic.twitter.com/S8xcg4IHSc
— SiriusXM VOLUME (@siriusxmvolume) February 25, 2022
Thanks to @WolfVanHalen @MammothWVH and Marc LaBelle @DirtyHoneyBand for coming by #TrunkNation Vegas today! Replay is tonight 10-Mid ET or anytime @SIRIUSXM app. Don’t miss both bands on tour together now. Vegas tonight ! pic.twitter.com/9AE0DgtpWv
— Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) February 24, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).