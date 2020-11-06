WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Blasts 'Soulless F**kers' For Promoting CBD Oil Using His Father's Name

Wolfgang Van Halen has blasted a "batch of soulless fuckers" for promoting CBD oil product on social media by falsely implying an endorsement from his father, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

Late Thursday night (November 5), Wolfgang shared a fake People magazine article that had been circulating on the Internet in which Eddie is quoted discussing the healing properties of CBD oil and the calming effect it provided him in the final months of his life.

Wolfgang wrote in an accompanying caption: "Hey, I've gotten enough messages about this shit so I figured I'd do my best to shut it down.

"This CBD oil thing going around is a scam. Another batch of soulless fuckers taking advantage of this horrible situation just to make a quick buck. Fucking assholes.

"I've also seen god awful photoshopped pictures of Al [Van Halen] and Dave [Lee Roth] holding shirts on Facebook as some sort of 'endorsement'. It's just more scum of the earth trying to dupe you.

"Don't be an idiot. Don't buy the shit.

"Also if you're one of the leeches selling this shit, fuck you."

He later added: "Also, before people start attacking People Magazine, it's not actually an article from them. This CBD oil company is using it as a template to scam people.

"If you DO happen to know the people behind this, by all means harass the shit outta them. You have my blessing."

This is the second time in less than a week that Wolfgang has had to call out incorrect information that had been circulating about his family. On October 31, he blasted Us Weekly for publishing an allegedly fact-challenged cover story on his mother, including how she is dealing with the death of his father, Eddie Van Halen.

Bertinelli split with Van Halen in 2002 after 21 years of marriage. They officially divorced in 2007. Eddie then went on to marry Janie Liszewski in 2009.

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 65. Wolfgang, Valerie and Janie were by his side, along with Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

