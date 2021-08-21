WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Blasts 'Rude' And 'Selfish' Fans Who Want Him To Replace His Father In VAN HALEN

Wolfgang Van Halen has once again shot down a rumor that a new version of VAN HALEN could be assembled featuring him on guitar in place of his late father.

Last October, a rumor started to make the rounds via a Wolfgang Van Halen private group on Facebook that the VAN HALEN "camp" was discussing the possibility of the band carrying with a revamped lineup that would consist of Sammy Hagar on vocals, Michael Anthony on bass, Alex Van Halen on drums and Wolfgang on guitar. Furthermore, it was suggested that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother "I give you my blessing" with regard to the prospect of VAN HALEN continuing without him.

During an new interview with "Terry Boyd's World", which airs on Portland's KGON radio station, Wolfgang addressed the rumor, saying: "I think it's rude of people to assume that. People view bands or actors or musicians as not really people like them, but just kind of a thing that gives them stuff they like. And I think if people sat back and realized that this is really… I just lost my father, and now they're expecting me to take his job and continue to play in the band instead of being my own person, I think it's really rude of people to assume something like that. I think it's kind of selfish. If I have to deal with losing my father, I think other people can deal with losing a band that they really like… Some things just suck, and this is one of them. And I think if I can learn to figure out how to deal with it, I think other people should do the same."

Last November, Wolfgang told SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" that "you can't have VAN HALEN without Eddie Van Halen. I'm not my dad. I'm not going to replace him. I've spent my life making sure I'm not like him; I'm my own person. My dad, he'd be pissed off. He'd be, like, 'What the fuck are you doing? Go do your own shit.' You can't have VAN HALEN without Eddie Van Halen, in my opinion," he repeated. "Outside of maybe a tribute show at some point down the line, and archival releases further down the line, it's done. You can't have that without him."

Hagar replaced David Lee Roth in VAN HALEN in 1985 and recorded four studio albums with the band — "5150", "OU812", "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and "Balance" — all of which topped the U.S. chart.

Sammy, Eddie, Alex and Michael last teamed up in 2004 for a U.S. summer tour. In exchange for taking part in the tour, Anthony reportedly had to agree to take a pay cut and sign away his rights to the band name and logo.

In early 2019, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It has since been revealed that a health setback involving Eddie was responsible for the tour not materializing.

Eddie died last October at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Wolfgang's solo band MAMMOTH WVH released its self-titled debut album in June.

