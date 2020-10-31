WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Blasts Magazine For Publishing 'Lies' About His Father And Mother

Wolfgang Van Halen has blasted Us Weekly for publishing an allegedly fact-challenged cover story on his mother, including how she is dealing with the death of his father, Eddie Van Halen.

Earlier today, Wolfgang tweeted out a picture of the new issue of Us Weekly with his mother on the cover, along with the headline: "Valerie Bertinelli's Untold Story: Love, Loss & Staying Strong". The 29-year-old musician wrote in an accompanying caption: "Fuck this, and fuck you @usweekly.

"The only thing printed in this piece of toilet paper that's true is that we all loved my father.

"This is not a new interview. My mother did not speak to them for this. That is all."

He added in a separate tweet: " I know what a lot of you are going to say. 'Just ignore it, bro!'

"I'm not going to stand by and let people publish lies and make my family's tragedy someone else's entertainment."

Bertinelli split with Van Halen in 2002 after 21 years of marriage. They officially divorced in 2007. Eddie then went on to marry Janie Liszewski in 2009.

"One of the many reasons that Ed and I split up is to give Wolfie a better vision of what two people who are supposedly in love treat each other like," Valerie told Oprah.com. "Ed and I weren't treating each other like two people that loved each other, and that's what Wolfie was seeing. So I'm hoping that when he does get married and start a life for himself, that he takes his time and marries a friend and not just someone that he can't keep his hands off."

Valerie went on to say that leaving Eddie wasn't an easy choice. "We were all very raw from 9/11, and you heard all these stories of people coming together," she said. "They hated each other and they were back together and divorces weren't happening anymore. And I'm like, 'Am I the only one in the world that wants out now because of 9/11? I'm not going to live my life if it's that tenuous. That's not how I want to live my life anymore.'"

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 65. Wolfgang, Valerie and Janie were by his side, along with Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

