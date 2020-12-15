WOLF HOFFMANN Says 'Lockdown Videos' And Livestreamed Shows Are Not 'The Right Thing' For ACCEPT

In a new interview with The Metal Mixtape, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann spoke about how he and his bandmates are staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "We can't really do much. We have to wait until things get better.

"I know a lot of people are doing these lockdown videos or streaming shows and things like that, but I don't think that's really the right thing for ACCEPT. So we'll wait until we can actually meet in person on stage again in front of a proper audience.

"I don't know what [other] people are doing, to be honest," he continued. "I guess everybody has to find their own way until this mess is over. It's just tragic, in the entertainment industry in general. And, really, it's not so much the musicians — it's really almost more the crew and the whole entourage people and people that support the whole business. They are suffering even more, because we are at least making records and we have some residual income from all that. But other guys, they have nothing right now. It's tragic."

ACCEPT's new studio album, "Too Mean To Die", will be released on January 15, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP will be the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during last year's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

ACCEPT's last album, 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", marked the band's first release with guitarist Uwe Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

ACCEPT's latest release was "Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017", featuring the band's performance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

