WOLF HOFFMANN Says 'Lockdown Videos' And Livestreamed Shows Are Not 'The Right Thing' For ACCEPT

December 15, 2020 0 Comments

WOLF HOFFMANN Says 'Lockdown Videos' And Livestreamed Shows Are Not 'The Right Thing' For ACCEPT

In a new interview with The Metal Mixtape, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann spoke about how he and his bandmates are staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "We can't really do much. We have to wait until things get better.

"I know a lot of people are doing these lockdown videos or streaming shows and things like that, but I don't think that's really the right thing for ACCEPT. So we'll wait until we can actually meet in person on stage again in front of a proper audience.

"I don't know what [other] people are doing, to be honest," he continued. "I guess everybody has to find their own way until this mess is over. It's just tragic, in the entertainment industry in general. And, really, it's not so much the musicians — it's really almost more the crew and the whole entourage people and people that support the whole business. They are suffering even more, because we are at least making records and we have some residual income from all that. But other guys, they have nothing right now. It's tragic."

ACCEPT's new studio album, "Too Mean To Die", will be released on January 15, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP will be the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during last year's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

ACCEPT's last album, 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", marked the band's first release with guitarist Uwe Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

ACCEPT's latest release was "Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017", featuring the band's performance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).